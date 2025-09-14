High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top teams in eight-player football ranked in Iowa

Dana Becker

Bishop Garrigan (Algona) sophomore quarterback Tate Foertsch (7) listens to Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Head Coach Marty Wadle as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Bishop Garrigan (Algona) sophomore quarterback Tate Foertsch (7) listens to Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Head Coach Marty Wadle as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was another wild and crazy week in the unpredictable world of eight-player football in Iowa high school football.

While top-ranked Bishop Garrigan took care of business, No. 2 Woodbine showed why they are right on the heels of the Golden Bears by handling Fremont-Mills, 54-12. 

Fremont-Mills earned the initial top position in the Iowa Associated Press poll, but had no chance against Woodbine. 

Audubon took the spot of Fremont-Mills in the Top 8 this week.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 4 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (3-0)

Last week: defeated North Iowa, 70-6
Next game: at St. Edmond, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (3-0)

Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 54-12
Next game: at Stanton, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (4-0)

Last week: defeated Montezuma, 83-64
Next game: vs. HLV/TC, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0)

Last week: defeated Colo-Nesco, 77-0
Next game: vs. GMG, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Easton Valley (3-0)

Last week: defeated Springville, 46-40
Next game: at Central City, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 6

6. GTRA (3-0)

Last week: defeated Newell-Fonda, 44-0
Next game: vs. North Union, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 7

7. Audubon (3-0)

Last week: defeated Ar-We-Va, 84-7
Next game: at CAM, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: Unranked

8. Montezuma (2-1)

Last week: lost to Iowa Valley, 83-64
Next game: vs. Moravia, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 5

Dropped out: No. 8 Fremont-Mills.

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg; Southeast Warren; Fremont-Mills; WACO; Edgewood-Colesburg.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa