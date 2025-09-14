Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
It was another wild and crazy week in the unpredictable world of eight-player football in Iowa high school football.
While top-ranked Bishop Garrigan took care of business, No. 2 Woodbine showed why they are right on the heels of the Golden Bears by handling Fremont-Mills, 54-12.
Fremont-Mills earned the initial top position in the Iowa Associated Press poll, but had no chance against Woodbine.
Audubon took the spot of Fremont-Mills in the Top 8 this week.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 4 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (3-0)
Last week: defeated North Iowa, 70-6
Next game: at St. Edmond, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (3-0)
Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 54-12
Next game: at Stanton, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (4-0)
Last week: defeated Montezuma, 83-64
Next game: vs. HLV/TC, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0)
Last week: defeated Colo-Nesco, 77-0
Next game: vs. GMG, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Easton Valley (3-0)
Last week: defeated Springville, 46-40
Next game: at Central City, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 6
6. GTRA (3-0)
Last week: defeated Newell-Fonda, 44-0
Next game: vs. North Union, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 7
7. Audubon (3-0)
Last week: defeated Ar-We-Va, 84-7
Next game: at CAM, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: Unranked
8. Montezuma (2-1)
Last week: lost to Iowa Valley, 83-64
Next game: vs. Moravia, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 5
Dropped out: No. 8 Fremont-Mills.
Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg; Southeast Warren; Fremont-Mills; WACO; Edgewood-Colesburg.