Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
It was business as usual for the top eight-player schools in Iowa high school football this week, starting with top-ranked Bishop Garrigan.
The Golden Bears scored a one-sided victory at St. Edmond, 65-6. The last regular season loss for Bishop Garrigan came in 2023 to the Gaels inside Dodger Stadium.
Woodbine stayed hot on the heels of the top spot, blasting Stanton, 74-6.
Iowa Valley and Easton Valley both went for 70-plus points in victories, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon did not allow a point.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 5 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (4-0)
Last week: defeated St. Edmond, 65-6
Next game: vs. Turkey Valley, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (4-0)
Last week: defeated Stanton, 74-6
Next game: at East Mills, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (5-0)
Last week: defeated HLV/TC, 70-12
Next game: at Winfield-Mt Union, Thursday, September 25
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0)
Last week: defeated GMG, 63-0
Next game: at Don Bosco, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Easton Valley (4-0)
Last week: defeated Central City, 76-12
Next game: at HLV/TC, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. GTRA (3-0)
Last week: defeated North Union, 52-28
Next game: vs. St. Edmond, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Audubon (4-0)
Last week: defeated CAM, 66-0
Next game: at Fremont-Mills, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Montezuma (3-1)
Last week: defeated Moravia, 48-6
Next game: at Southeast Warren, Friday, September 26
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: None.
Othersreceivingvotes: Edgewood-Colesburg; Southeast Warren; Fremont-Mills; WACO; Edgewood-Colesburg.