Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

Dana Becker

Bedford senior quarterback Conner Nally (5) is forced to rush his pass as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
It was business as usual for the top eight-player schools in Iowa high school football this week, starting with top-ranked Bishop Garrigan.

The Golden Bears scored a one-sided victory at St. Edmond, 65-6. The last regular season loss for Bishop Garrigan came in 2023 to the Gaels inside Dodger Stadium.

Woodbine stayed hot on the heels of the top spot, blasting Stanton, 74-6.

Iowa Valley and Easton Valley both went for 70-plus points in victories, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon did not allow a point.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Eight-Player Top 8:

1. Bishop Garrigan (4-0)

Last week: defeated St. Edmond, 65-6
Next game: vs. Turkey Valley, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (4-0)

Last week: defeated Stanton, 74-6
Next game: at East Mills, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (5-0)

Last week: defeated HLV/TC, 70-12
Next game: at Winfield-Mt Union, Thursday, September 25

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0)

Last week: defeated GMG, 63-0
Next game: at Don Bosco, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Easton Valley (4-0)

Last week: defeated Central City, 76-12
Next game: at HLV/TC, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. GTRA (3-0)

Last week: defeated North Union, 52-28
Next game: vs. St. Edmond, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Audubon (4-0)

Last week: defeated CAM, 66-0
Next game: at Fremont-Mills, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Montezuma (3-1)

Last week: defeated Moravia, 48-6
Next game: at Southeast Warren, Friday, September 26

Previously ranked: No. 8

Dropped out: None.

Othersreceivingvotes: Edgewood-Colesburg; Southeast Warren; Fremont-Mills; WACO; Edgewood-Colesburg.

