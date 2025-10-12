High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

Bishop Garrigan (Algona) sophomore quarterback Tate Foertsch (7) listens to Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Head Coach Marty Wadle as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Bishop Garrigan (Algona) sophomore quarterback Tate Foertsch (7) listens to Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Head Coach Marty Wadle as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bishop Garrigan and Woodbine will head into the final regular season week of Iowa high school football as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in eight-player after dominating wins.

The Golden Bears, who have been in the top spot all season long, downed Northwood-Kensett, 61-13. They can complete a second consecutive unbeaten regular season with a win at home over West Bend-Mallard next week.

For Woodbine, they trumped Boyer Valley, 63-7, and are now off until the playoffs start.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 8 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (7-0)

Last week: defeated Northwood-Kensett, 61-13
Next game: vs. West Bend-Mallard, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (7-0)

Last week: defeated Boyer Valley, 63-7
Next game: TBD

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (7-0)

Last week: defeated English Valleys, 71-26
Next game: vs. WACO, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0)

Last week: defeated Clarksville, 56-20
Next game: at North Tama, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. GTRA (7-0)

Last week: defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 62-48
Next game: at Harris-Lake Park, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Audubon (7-0)

Last week: defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard, 86-30
Next game: vs. Exira-EHK, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

Last week: defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 78-6
Next game: vs. Central Elkader, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Easton Valley (6-1)

Last week: defeated Central Eldkader, 52-36
Next game: vs. Calamus-Wheatland, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 8

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Wayne; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma; Don Bosco; Southeast Warren.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa