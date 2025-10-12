Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
Bishop Garrigan and Woodbine will head into the final regular season week of Iowa high school football as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in eight-player after dominating wins.
The Golden Bears, who have been in the top spot all season long, downed Northwood-Kensett, 61-13. They can complete a second consecutive unbeaten regular season with a win at home over West Bend-Mallard next week.
For Woodbine, they trumped Boyer Valley, 63-7, and are now off until the playoffs start.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 8 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (7-0)
Last week: defeated Northwood-Kensett, 61-13
Next game: vs. West Bend-Mallard, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (7-0)
Last week: defeated Boyer Valley, 63-7
Next game: TBD
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (7-0)
Last week: defeated English Valleys, 71-26
Next game: vs. WACO, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0)
Last week: defeated Clarksville, 56-20
Next game: at North Tama, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. GTRA (7-0)
Last week: defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 62-48
Next game: at Harris-Lake Park, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Audubon (7-0)
Last week: defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard, 86-30
Next game: vs. Exira-EHK, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)
Last week: defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 78-6
Next game: vs. Central Elkader, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Easton Valley (6-1)
Last week: defeated Central Eldkader, 52-36
Next game: vs. Calamus-Wheatland, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: none
Others receiving votes: Wayne; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma; Don Bosco; Southeast Warren.