Iowa High School Football Week 3 Roundup
After pretty pleasant weather through the first two weeks of the Iowa high school football season, players were greeted with hot and humid conditions this past Friday night for Week 3.
But that did not stop anybody from putting on some impressive performances and earning some key wins as the push towards the postseason continues.
Here is a recap of some of the highlights from Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season:
Defense, Kaden Van Schepen Lifts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to Upset
Kaden Van Schepen threw for 117 yards, ran for 112 and had a hand in all three touchdowns as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley upset OABCIG, 20-6.
Along with Van Schepen, the defense was lights out, recording seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the night. They also picked off three passes, including one by Van Schepen.
Brock Mulder had four of those seven sacks, as Kahle Weber recorded two and Nate Brenneman had one.
Jaxx DeJean, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027, was held to just four receptions for 37 yards. Raif Jensen ran in a TD and had 128 yards of offense.
Waukee NW Rewrites School History Books
Waukee Northwest put on an offensive clinic in a win over Iowa City High, setting four new school records. The Wolves improved to 3-0 with a 49-13 victory.
Mack Heitland threw for 448 yards and six touchdowns, completing 32 of 37. Many of those completions went to Isaiah Oliver, as the University of Iowa commit caught eight passes for 194 yards and two scores.
Meanwhile, Jordon Green accounted for six touchdowns.
Don Bosco’s Colby Yoder Reaches 150 Career Wins
Congratulations to Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder, as he reached the 150 career win mark in a 61-0 victory for the Dons over Janesville.
Yoder has orchestrated Don Bosco to the top of the eight-player world. He is 150-25 overall as a head coach, including a 141-14 record in eight-player games.
The Dons have not had a losing season since 2010, winning double digits eight times during that span.
Nolan Kriegel Makes Eight-Player History
Iowa Valley scored a big-time win over fellow eight-player contender Montezuma, 83-64, as Nolan Kriegel made history.
Kriegel, a top threats in the state, accounted for 10 total touchdowns in the victory. He is just one of five players to ever hit double-digits in terms of TDs in a game.
After playing quarterback last year, Kriegel has moved to the running back position in the offense. He carried the ball 36 times for 353 yards with nine of those touchdowns, adding a 40-yard kickoff return for his 10th score.
Woodbine Wins Lopsided Affair
It was supposed to be a back-and-forth game between two elite eight-player teams. But Woodbine did not get that message.
The Tigers blasted Fremont-Mills, 54-12, remaining unbeaten on the year. They scored 36 points in the opening half, leading by 30 at the break.
On defense, Woodbine allowed just 39 net yards from scrimmage, as senior quarterback Brody Pryor threw for 235 with four touchdowns. Micah Moores ran for 93 as both Moores and Joe Freund both found the end zone.
Landon Blum, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027, caught six passes for 156 yards with three TDs, including a 70-yarder. Woodbine has outscored its three opponents, 192-26.
Solon Completely Dominates Mount Vernon, 35-20
Looking at the history between Solon and Mount Vernon, the end result should not have been much of a surprise. The Spartans have dominated the series, entering the week having won 16 of 18.
Solon made it three in a row and 18 of 20 with a 35-20 victory this past Friday night, knocking off a team many considered No. 1 in its classification.
Eli Kampman, a senior, completed 11 of 18 for 192 yards with three touchdowns, adding another 119 yards on 19 attempts. Owen Bock caught four passes for 108 with a score.