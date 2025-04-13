High School

Iowa high school football: Week-by-week top game in Class 3A

Here is one key game each week of the season in Class 3A football in Iowa

Dana Becker

JP Elbert helped Dubuque Wahlert capture gold in Class 3A last year and returns this season on the football field.
JP Elbert helped Dubuque Wahlert capture gold in Class 3A last year and returns this season on the football field.

Here is a look at one key game each week of the upcoming Iowa high school football season for Class 3A. The season kicks off on August 29 and runs through October before the playoffs start.

KEY GAME EACH WEEK OF THE CLASS 3A IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON

Week 1 (August 29)

Algona at Spirit Lake

This game has always been a stiff test for Algona, as Spirit Lake presents a quality opponent. A new Manske will be QB1 this year, as younger brother Nathan takes over for Iowa State true freshman Alex. Nathan Manske was thrust into the role last year after Alex Manske suffered a season-ending injury.

Week 2 (September 5)

Clear Lake at Humboldt

North Central Conference rivals meet in non-district action this season when the Lions return to Humboldt. Last year, the Wildcats ended Clear Lake’s season on their way to a state finals appearance.

Week 3 (September 12)

Iowa high school football
Jase Jaspers returns for Mount Vernon this year on the football field.

Mount Vernon at Solon

Over the last three years, Mount Vernon has gone 31-5, but one of those losses was to Solon last year, 7-6. They went on to reach the state semifinals and will be out for revenge behind returning stars Kellen Haverback and Jase Jaspers. The Spartans are replacing Eddie Johnson and Ty Bell with newcomers.

Week 4 (September 19)

Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware

The defending state champions from Dubuque Wahlert have a formidable schedule ahead of them, including this contest with West Delaware. The Golden Eagles return JP Elbert along with Will Welbes, Ben Francis and Brody Schumacher. 

Week 5 (September 26)

Charles City at Benton

It has been a rough few years for Charles City, as the Comets have not won more than four games since 2015. They return top rusher Deacon Caspers, who ran for over 1,300 yards last year. Benton features QB Carson Nolan, who had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage, and defensive standout Grant Volesky.

Week 6 (October 3)

MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan

Dylan Maasdam is a tough dual-threat out of the backfield for the Flying Dutchmen, and the Crusaders have routinely been a playoff contender. Following a tough stretch that included an 0-9 season in 2021, Heelan has gone 17-6 the last two years.

Week 7 (October 10)

Des Moines Christian at Knoxville

Knoxville had a nice four-win season a year ago and will be welcoming Des Moines Christian to 3A football. The Lions have won four games each of the past three years and have hopes of more this season.

Week 8 (October 17)

Iowa high school football
Dubuque Wahlert is the defending Class 3A state football champions.

Dubuque Wahlert at Mount Vernon

Another tough test for the reigning state champs, as this one is a critical late-season district contest. Mount Vernon will be locked and ready, as the Golden Eagles try for a fourth consecutive winning campaign. 

Week 9 (October 24)

Greene County at Harlan

After winning 36 games between 2020-22, Harlan has gone 12-8 the last two years. Fine by most, but this is Harlan, one of the top programs in state history. Greene County, meanwhile, is moving up to 3A after going 5-5 last year.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others.

