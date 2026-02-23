Iowa High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Year Finalists
Five nominees for the player of the year in each class of Iowa girls basketball.
The regular season for Iowa high school girls basketball is in the books, and with it a historic chapter in the history of the sport.
Several players in each of the five classifications of Iowa high school girls basketball were worthy nominees for the player of the year award from High School on SI, but we have cut the list down to five in each class.
Player Of The Year Will Be Revealed With All-State Teams In March
The High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A will be announced in March alongside all-state teams in each class.
Here are the nominees for the player of the year award in Iowa high school girls basketball for the 2025-26 season. Stats are based off those uploaded to the Bound website by Monday, February 23, 2026.
Class 5A
Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Senior
- The future Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard has her team poised for another 5A state championship, averaging 21 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and nearly three steals per game.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, Senior
- McCorkle, who has signed with Houston, averages just a shade under 24 points per game, adding 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.5 assists.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, Senior
- The 5A leading scorer at 26 points per game, Ollivierre, who has committed to Army West Point, also averages over five rebounds, nearly four steals and three assists a game.
Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, Senior
- Ramsey has been a double-double machine this winter, posting 21.5 points with 11 rebounds a night. The senior is committed to South Dakota.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
- Muller, who has signed with Missouri, led the Maroons to the 5A state finals last year. She is back, averaging 17.5 points and a class-best 12.5 ebounds per game with 3.2 blocks.
Class 4A
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Sophomore
- Just a 10th-grader, Birmingham ranks among the state leaders at 30.3 points a night, adding eight rebounds, over three assists, 2.4 steals and a block.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
- Lower continues to dominate, averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, three asists and over a block a game. She is committed to Arizona State.
Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Senior
- A stat-stuffer, Boatman is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, five steals and nearly five assists each time out on the court.
Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Junior
- Snoozy had a big season a year ago, and is doing it again this winter, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and over two steals per game.
Tenley Levin, Solon, Freshman
- It has been an incredible ninth-grade season for Levin, as she is scoring 18.5 points a game with nearly nine rebounds, two assists and over a steal and a block.
Class 3A
Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon, Sophomore
- Several key pieces graduated from last year, but Wright has stepped right up, averaging a team-leading 18 points per game with 4.4 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists.
Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake, Freshman
- A loss in the preseason could have hindered the year for Spirit Lake, but rising prospect Reinke jumped right in, averaging 18.5 points with 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and over a blocked shot per game.
Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman
- This class is loaded with young talent, as Tanny is another ninth-grader who has helped lift her team with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block a night.
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington, Junior
- The all-around talent of Wolfswinkel has helped get her team to state, as she is averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds, nearly four assists and 2.5 steals a game.
Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, Senior
- Oetker does it all for the Lions, averaging 12.4 points, nearly seven rebounds, almost six steals and five assists a game.
Class 2A
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, Senior
- The state’s leading scorer, Eisbach is averaging 32 points per game with nearly six rebounds, five steals, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks. She is committed to Northwest Missouri State.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior
- Ranschau averages almost 25 points a night, adding four rebounds, four assists and over two steals.
Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior
- The all-around athlete shows those talents on the hardwood, averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, Senior
- Doeschot is tough to contain, posting 22 points with five assists, almost five steals and four rebounds a night.
Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore
- McLaughlin continues to pace the Regals, averaging 22.3 points with six rebounds, six assists and five steals per game.
Class 1A
Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
- The 1A leader at 27.6 points per game, Jacobi surpassed the 2,000 point mark earlier this year. She also averages just under 14 rebounds with four steals, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
- Eastman has the Golden Bears on the cusp of a return to state, averaging 17 points with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks a night.
Kamryn Fink, Highland, Sophomore
- Fink is a do-it-all player for Highland, posting 16.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, almost six steals, four assists and two blocks per game.
Kennedy Brant, Gladbook-Reinbeck, Senior
- Brant is an imposing figure on the court, scoring 19 points per game while collecting 15 rebounds with four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock, Senior
- On the year, Haken is averaging 20 points and 10-plus rebounds a night, adding 5.6 steals, five assists and over a blocked shot.
