Iowa High School Girls Golf State Championships Handed Out

Another spring sport in Iowa has come to an end, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union held state golf championship s on the golf course this past Thursday and Friday.

Unlike the boys, all girls golfers competed this spring in four classifications. The boys state championships finished up earlier this week on the links.

The largest class, Class 4A, saw records fall, as Pleasant Valley broke both the 18- and 36-hole state scoring records to claim the title. The Spartans have now won team gold three of the last four years overall.

Camille Wood was the individual champion to lead Pleasant Valley, taking the title in a playoff over Kylie Wachtl of Cedar Rapids Prairie. Wachtl, the first day leader with a 68, followed that up with a 69 on Friday.

Wood, though, was incredible, shooting a 65 - seven strokes better than her first round score - to force the playoff.

Ainley Wilson of Iowa City West finished third overall while Saleah Vivanh Vong of Des Moines East/North was fourth.

Pleasant Valley shot a 587 for the team title after carding a 284 in the second round to set new records. Waukee Northwest was second followed by Cedar Rapids Washington and Southeast Polk in a tie for third.

Ava Lohrbach On Top Again In 3A, But Gilbert Denied

Gilbert star Ava Lohrbach won the Class 3A individual title by five strokes over Elin Mueller of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, but it was not enough for the Tigers to claim team gold.

Instead, it was Mueller and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic coming out on top by four shots over Gilbert, as Cedar Rapids Xavier was third.

Lohrbach shot a 66-71, finishing at 7-under for the two-day tournament. Mueller was also in the red at 2-under, going 71-71. Gilbert has won seven of the last eight individual state titles.

The Tigers held the first day lead by six shots, but it was a 306 from Dubuque Wahlert Catholic that pushed them to the top.

Roland-Story Rolls To Gold In 2A Battle

It was all Roland-Story for the Class 2A team title, as they followed up a 351 that placed them in first with a class-low 337 on Friday for the championship. Grundy Center was second by a stroke over Mid-Prairie.

Brinley Carlson led Roland-Story, finishing fifth overall.

Kirsten Nuss of New Hampton was the individual champion at 3-over, shooting 70-75. She held off Grace Lewis of Oelwein by three strokes.

Three-Peat For Easton Valley in 1A

For the third consecutive spring, Easton Valley won the Class 1A team state golf title, and for the second straight spring , Mount Ayr’s Jaylee Shaffer was the individual champion.

Easton Valley felt pressure from Highland on the second day, as a 12-shot lead was cut down to just two by the end of the round. South Winnishiek was third overall.

Shaffer carded a 2-over to claim her second consecutive title by nine shots over Addie Fier of Easton Valley, with Highland’s Adisyn Prottsman third.