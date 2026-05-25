Iowa High School Girls Golf State Tournaments Begin This Week

One of the final spring state championships will begin this week, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosts state golf tournaments.

All four classes will be in action at four different courses around Iowa, with Class 1A in Boone from the Cedar Pointe Golf Course and Class 2A in Marshalltown at the American Legion Golf Course.

Class 3A will take place from Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls while Class 4A goes to Waverly and the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Qualifiers Came Through Regional Events

Regional tournaments were held recently to decide qualifiers, as both teams and individuals advanced. Each classification will have 10 teams, with a varying amount of individuals in each one.

At those district meets, individuals who finished high enough and were not on the qualifying teams earned spots at state.

Champions last year were Ames and Linn-Mar’s Morgan Rupp in Class 4A; Gilbert and Ava Lohrbach in Class 3A; Oelwein and Chloe Bolte from Sumner-Fredericksburg in Class 2A; and Easton Valley and Jaylee Shaffer of Mount Ayr in Class 1A.

Here are the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Golf Championship list of qualifiers for the tournaments.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Golf Championship Qualifiers

Class 4A

Teams

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Senior, Norwalk, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Southeast Polk, Waterloo West, Waukee Northwest, Western Dubuque.

Individuals

Addison Eckhardt, North Scott; Ainsley Wilson, Iowa City West; Catherine Perfect, Lewis Central; Harper Wilson, Marshalltown; Jessie Lohman, Ames; Lilian Graham, Bettendorf; Madalyn Ross, Ankeny; Morgan Hilderbrand, Marshalltown; Saleah Vivanh-Vong, Des Moines East; Savannah Song, Des Moines Roosevelt.

Class 3A

Teams

Benton, Clear Lake, Des Moines Christian, Gilbert, Lisbon, MOC-Floyd Valley, Solon, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Williamsburg, Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Individuals

Brooklyn Lee, Clear Creek-Amana; Emma Faber, Sioux Center; Kylie Lumino, Fort Madison; Lily Zaugg, Carlisle; Morgan Irvine, Spencer.

Class 2A

Teams

Crestwood, Durant, Grundy Center, Hinton, Jesup, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Mid-Prairie, New Hampton, Roland-Story, Tipton.

Individuals

Bella Michels, Sheldon; Addy Weinreich, Clarinda; Alex Wonder, MVAOCOU; Alexandria Booten, Burlington Notre Dame; Azlyn Amonson, Eagle Grove; Calista Erlandson, Cherokee; Calista Joyce, Emmetsburg; Devon Meyer, MFL-MarMac; Emma Kipfer, Albia; Grace Lewis, Oelwein; Gracie Zaputil, Centerville; Haley Folkens, West Lyon; Josie Bemis, Van Meter; Keely Kauten, Dike-New Hartford; Lexie Benham, Denver; Mallory Polito, Woodward-Granger; Matty Kovecevich, Centerville; Taryn Moser, North Fayette Valley; Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda.

Class 1A

Teams

BCLUW, Bishop Garrigan, Earlham, Easton Valley, Highland, Mount Ayr, Mason City Newman Catholic, South O’Brien, South Winneshiek, Westwood.

Individuals

Abigail White, Martensdale-St. Marys; Alyssa Dowling, Sidney; Aniya Vogel, AGWSR; Aurelia Roudabush, BGM; Avery Westphal, Alta-Aurelia; Becca Woelber, Sibley-Ocheyedan; Bridgette Hupke, West Monona; Brooklyn Tott, Bellevue; Brooklyn Hupke, West Monona; Cameron Way, Tri-Center; Claire Withrow, Hillcrest Academy; Emerson Gravenish, Akron-Westfield; Emmalin Marshall, Wapello; Jocelyn Pinkerton, North Mahaska; Josie Rokusek, Boyden-Hull; Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys; Macy Mayer, Saint Ansgar; Maggie Domeyer, Dyersville Beckman Catholic; Natalie Schroeder, Calamus-Wheatland; Piper Reck, East Buchanan; Zoey Thompson, North Butler.