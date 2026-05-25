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New No. 1 In Latest Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

Norwalk moves to the top in Class 2A of Iowa girls soccer.
Dana Becker|
Waukee Northwest's midfielder/forward Romey Croatt (25) and Linn-Mar midfielder Sofia Romero (23) battle for the ball during the first half in the 3A girls state soccer championship at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Waukee Northwest's midfielder/forward Romey Croatt (25) and Linn-Mar midfielder Sofia Romero (23) battle for the ball during the first half in the 3A girls state soccer championship at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a new No. 1 team in Class 2A of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings, as Norwalk has moved past Waverly-Shell Rock.

Waukee Northwest in Class 3A and Denver in Class 1A remain atop their respective classifications in the latest rankings.

Norwalk has not allowed a goal since a 1-1 draw with North Scott in early May, pitching six consecutive shutouts entering the postseason. They own 1-0 wins over both Lewis Central and Waverly-Shell Rock in recent weeks.

Read more: Nominees for the Iowa boys soccer player of the year

With the Go-Hawks trading spots with the Warriors, Dallas Center-Grimes, North Scott and Gilbert all held to form in the next three spots. Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Polk switched spots, as did Spencer and ADM.

Bondurant-Farrar moved into the Class 2A Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Clear Creek-Amana.

Waukee Northwest Continues To Dominate

The Wolves have allowed a total of three goals, recording five consecutive clean sheets. They are 3-0-2 in those matches, with one of those goals allowed coming to a non-Iowa team.

West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee and Bettendorf round out the Top 5 for another week, as the first 12 teams all remained in the same position.

Cedar Rapids Prairie and Des Moines Roosevel moved up one spot each, as Iowa City West dropped two.

Denver Remains Unbeaten, Atop Class 1A

The Cyclones have yet to be defeated, as they are 12-0-3 on the season. Denver has allowed just four goals, with two of them coming vs. Aplington-Parkersburg and the other two vs. Pella.

Checking in behind the Cyclones this week is Davenport Assumption, Hudson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Des Moines Christian and Treynor in the same order as last year. Newcomers to the rankings this week are Solon and Panorama, taking the place of Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Iowa City Regina.

Here are the latest girls soccer rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Ankeny Centennial
  4. Waukee
  5. Bettendorf
  6. Ankeny
  7. Linn-Mar
  8. Pleasant Valley
  9. Iowa CIty Liberty
  10. Johnston
  11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  12. Ames
  13. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  14. Des Moines Roosevelt
  15. Iowa City West

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

  1. Norwalk
  2. Waverly-Shell Rock
  3. Dallas Center-Grimes
  4. North Scott
  5. Gilbert
  6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  7. North Polk
  8. Spencer
  9. ADM
  10. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  11. Pella
  12. Lewis Central
  13. Burlington
  14. Fort Madison
  15. Bondurant-Farrar

Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (15).

Class 1A

  1. Denver
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Hudson
  4. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  5. Des Moines Christian
  6. Treynor
  7. Aplington-Parkersburg
  8. Colfax-Mingo
  9. Carroll Kuemper Catholic
  10. Vinton-Shellsburg
  11. MOC-Floyd Valley
  12. Iowa Falls-Alden
  13. Tri-Center
  14. Solon
  15. Panorama

Dropped out: Dyersville Beckman Catholic (10); Iowa City Regina (15).

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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