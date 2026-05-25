New No. 1 In Latest Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

There is a new No. 1 team in Class 2A of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings , as Norwalk has moved past Waverly-Shell Rock.

Waukee Northwest in Class 3A and Denver in Class 1A remain atop their respective classifications in the latest rankings.

Norwalk has not allowed a goal since a 1-1 draw with North Scott in early May, pitching six consecutive shutouts entering the postseason. They own 1-0 wins over both Lewis Central and Waverly-Shell Rock in recent weeks.

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With the Go-Hawks trading spots with the Warriors, Dallas Center-Grimes, North Scott and Gilbert all held to form in the next three spots. Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Polk switched spots, as did Spencer and ADM.

Bondurant-Farrar moved into the Class 2A Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Clear Creek-Amana.

Waukee Northwest Continues To Dominate

The Wolves have allowed a total of three goals, recording five consecutive clean sheets. They are 3-0-2 in those matches, with one of those goals allowed coming to a non-Iowa team.

West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee and Bettendorf round out the Top 5 for another week, as the first 12 teams all remained in the same position.

Cedar Rapids Prairie and Des Moines Roosevel moved up one spot each, as Iowa City West dropped two.

Denver Remains Unbeaten, Atop Class 1A

The Cyclones have yet to be defeated, as they are 12-0-3 on the season. Denver has allowed just four goals, with two of them coming vs. Aplington-Parkersburg and the other two vs. Pella.

Checking in behind the Cyclones this week is Davenport Assumption, Hudson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Des Moines Christian and Treynor in the same order as last year. Newcomers to the rankings this week are Solon and Panorama, taking the place of Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Iowa City Regina.

Here are the latest girls soccer rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

Waukee Northwest West Des Moines Valley Ankeny Centennial Waukee Bettendorf Ankeny Linn-Mar Pleasant Valley Iowa CIty Liberty Johnston Cedar Rapids Kennedy Ames Cedar Rapids Prairie Des Moines Roosevelt Iowa City West

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

Norwalk Waverly-Shell Rock Dallas Center-Grimes North Scott Gilbert Sioux City Bishop Heelan North Polk Spencer ADM Cedar Rapids Xavier Pella Lewis Central Burlington Fort Madison Bondurant-Farrar

Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (15).

Class 1A

Denver Davenport Assumption Hudson Council Bluffs St. Albert Des Moines Christian Treynor Aplington-Parkersburg Colfax-Mingo Carroll Kuemper Catholic Vinton-Shellsburg MOC-Floyd Valley Iowa Falls-Alden Tri-Center Solon Panorama

Dropped out: Dyersville Beckman Catholic (10); Iowa City Regina (15).