New No. 1 In Latest Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 2A of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings, as Norwalk has moved past Waverly-Shell Rock.
Waukee Northwest in Class 3A and Denver in Class 1A remain atop their respective classifications in the latest rankings.
Norwalk has not allowed a goal since a 1-1 draw with North Scott in early May, pitching six consecutive shutouts entering the postseason. They own 1-0 wins over both Lewis Central and Waverly-Shell Rock in recent weeks.
Read more: Nominees for the Iowa boys soccer player of the year
With the Go-Hawks trading spots with the Warriors, Dallas Center-Grimes, North Scott and Gilbert all held to form in the next three spots. Sioux City Bishop Heelan and North Polk switched spots, as did Spencer and ADM.
Bondurant-Farrar moved into the Class 2A Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Clear Creek-Amana.
Waukee Northwest Continues To Dominate
The Wolves have allowed a total of three goals, recording five consecutive clean sheets. They are 3-0-2 in those matches, with one of those goals allowed coming to a non-Iowa team.
West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee and Bettendorf round out the Top 5 for another week, as the first 12 teams all remained in the same position.
Cedar Rapids Prairie and Des Moines Roosevel moved up one spot each, as Iowa City West dropped two.
Denver Remains Unbeaten, Atop Class 1A
The Cyclones have yet to be defeated, as they are 12-0-3 on the season. Denver has allowed just four goals, with two of them coming vs. Aplington-Parkersburg and the other two vs. Pella.
Checking in behind the Cyclones this week is Davenport Assumption, Hudson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Des Moines Christian and Treynor in the same order as last year. Newcomers to the rankings this week are Solon and Panorama, taking the place of Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Iowa City Regina.
Here are the latest girls soccer rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Soccer Rankings
Class 3A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Bettendorf
- Ankeny
- Linn-Mar
- Pleasant Valley
- Iowa CIty Liberty
- Johnston
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Ames
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Iowa City West
Dropped out: None.
Class 2A
- Norwalk
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- North Scott
- Gilbert
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- North Polk
- Spencer
- ADM
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- Lewis Central
- Burlington
- Fort Madison
- Bondurant-Farrar
Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (15).
Class 1A
- Denver
- Davenport Assumption
- Hudson
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Des Moines Christian
- Treynor
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Colfax-Mingo
- Carroll Kuemper Catholic
- Vinton-Shellsburg
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Iowa Falls-Alden
- Tri-Center
- Solon
- Panorama
Dropped out: Dyersville Beckman Catholic (10); Iowa City Regina (15).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker