Iowa high school softball: Contenders for 1A player of the year
We have just a handful of regular season games left in the Iowa high school softball season. From there, it is postseason time, with all roads pointing to Fort Dodge and Rogers Park for the state tournament.
With all that on the horizon, we have some pretty important honors to hand out here very soon. Here are seven players in Class 1A who should be in the running for the Iowa high school softball player of the year:
Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Junior
Eglseder has struck out a 1A-leading 241 batters in just under 146 innings, holding opponents to .169 batting with a 1.44 earned run average. She has a 17-5 record with six saves, driving in a 1A-best 64 RBI with a .520 average.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, Junior
Kruckenberg has been on fire this year, going 18-4 with 235 strikeouts. She owns a 0.88 earned run average with opponents hitting just .167.
Josephine Moore, Sigourney, Senior
Moore paces the Sigourney attack, hitting .545 with nine home runs and 10 doubles. She has 39 RBI and 26 runs scored.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond, Senior
The University of Iowa commit has hit 10 home runs with nine doubles and four triples, sporting a batting average of .603 with 49 runs scored. She has been walked an eye-popping 44 times with 68 official at-bats.
Jayden Peters, Collins-Maxwell, Sophomore
Peters has a bright future, as the 10th-grader has nine home runs and six doubles, hitting .527 with 44 RBI and 32 runs scored on the year
Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian, Senior
Quick has 40 hits in 58 at-bats, which comes out to .690. She has 11 home runs, 14 doubles and three triples, driving in 42 while scoring 44 times.
Ava Whitney, Wayne, Senior
Whitney has six homers, 14 doubles, 37 RBI and 33 runs scored, hitting .557 with 73 total bases on the year.