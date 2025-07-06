Iowa high school softball: Contenders for 3A player of the year
We have just a handful of regular season games left in the Iowa high school softball season. From there, it is postseason time, with all roads pointing to Fort Dodge and Rogers Park for the state tournament.
With all that on the horizon, we have some pretty important honors to hand out here very soon. Here are seven players in Class 3A who should be in the running for the Iowa high school softball player of the year:
Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Sophomore
Just a 10th-grader, Gookin has already set the school record for strikeouts, as she is 20-4 with 225 in just over 146 innings. She has a 0.81 earned run average and opponents are hitting only .148 off her.
Alley Gorsh, Williamsburg, Senior
Gorsh owns a .480 batting average with 12 doubles, five home runs and 40 RBI, scoring 38 times.
Pearson Hall, West Liberty, Senior
In 69 at-bats, Hall has 44 hits, which is good for a 3A-best .638 average. She has hit 13 homers, 11 doubles and four triples, driving in 46 while scoring 37 tmes.
Grace Pence, Albia, Junior
Pence has racked up a 17-2 record with 189 strikeouts on the year in just over 113 innings. She owns a 0.74 earned run average with opponents hitting .142.
Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert, Junior
Roth has a 3A-best 18 home runs, adding 10 doubles and six triples to her season. She has driven in 54, scored 42 times and owns a .483 batting average. Inside the circle, Roth is 12-4 with 94 strikeouts.
Kavri Van Kekerix, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Senior
Van Kekerix is hitting .562 with 11 home runs, six doubles and three triples. She has 39 RBI and has scored 44 times with 54 total hits.
Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Senior
A multi-sport standout, Yager has gone 15-3 while striking out 173 in 110 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting only .110 off her with a 0.64 earned run average. At the plate, she is hitting .603 with five triples and four doubles.