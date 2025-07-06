Iowa high school softball: Contenders for 4A player of the year
We have just a handful of regular season games left in the Iowa high school softball season. From there, it is postseason time, with all roads pointing to Fort Dodge and Rogers Park for the state tournament.
With all that on the horizon, we have some pretty important honors to hand out here very soon. Here are seven players in Class 4A who should be in the running for the Iowa high school softball player of the year:
Carly Brewer, Norwalk, Senior
Brewer’s final season with the Warriors is going well, as she is hitting .500 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, eight doubles and 52 total hits. She is also 18-5 as a pitcher with 147 strikeouts.
Braylen Conlon, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
One part of a talented senior tandem, Conlon is 23-0 inside the circle with a 0.42 earned run average and 253 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .089 off her, as she has allowed 42 hits against 471 batters.
Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Junior
Davis is hitting .700 with 13 home runs, eight triples and seven doubles, driving in 50 runs while scoring 55 times in 70 plate appearances.
Jena Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore
A budding star, Gray has 15 home runs with six doubles, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored, hitting .485 on the year.
Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
Ocker owns a 4A-leading 55 RBI, hitting .514 with five homers, 16 doubles and 54 hits on the season.
Katie Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
Pilcher is having a senior season to remember, hitting .378 with a 4A-best 20 home runs, driving in 50 while belting out 45 totla hits and 34 runs scored.
Chloe Roling, Carlisle, Freshman
As just a ninth-grader, Roling leads 4A with 52 steals and a batting average of .724, which is 42 hits over 58 at-bats with 45 runs scored.