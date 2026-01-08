Clear Creek-Amana New No. 1 In Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings
A new No. 1 starts off 2026 in the official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.
Clear Creek-Amana sits atop Class 4A, climbing from No. 4 to the top spot while replacing Dallas Center-Grimes. Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Norwalk also moved up one spot each this week.
The other No. 1 teams remained the same in Johnston (5A), Maquoketa (3A), Treynor (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).
Newcomers to the Top 15 in their respective classes include Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Pleasant Valley in 5A; Westwood in 2A; and GTRA and Saint Ansgar in 1A.
Here are the latest girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Iowa City Liberty
- Bettendorf
- Sioux City East
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Pleasant Valley
Dropped out: Waukee (13); Southeast Polk (15).
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Norwalk
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Central DeWitt
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Solon
- North Polk
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- North Scott
- Pella
- Sioux Center
- Clinton
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
- Maquoketa
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Williamsburg
- Forest City
- PCM
- Spirit Lake
- Cherokee
- Mediapolis
- Tipton
- Davenport Assumption
- Mid-Prairie
- Clear Lake
- Center Point-Urbana
Dropped out: None.
Class 2A
- Treynor
- Central Lyon
- Rock Valley
- Maquoketa Valley
- Hinton
- Denver
- West Lyon
- Emmetsburg
- Riverside
- Grundy Center
- Westwood
- Iowa City Regina
- Sioux Central
- ACGC
- Mount Ayr
Dropped out: Pocahontas Area (11); Earlham (14).
Class 1A
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Algona Bishop Garrigan
- Newell-Fonda
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lynnville-Sully
- Dunkerton
- Springville
- Exira-EHK
- Turkey Valley
- Lake Mills
- Montezuma
- George-Little Rock
- GTRA
- Saint Ansgar
- North Union
Dropped out: East Mills (13); Keota (14).