Clear Creek-Amana New No. 1 In Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings

First official set of state rankings for 2026 released

Dana Becker

Clear Creek Amana’s Bailey Simpson (42) drives to the basketball Dec. 5, 2025 during a girls basketball game against the Solon Spartans in Tiffin, Iowa.
Clear Creek Amana's Bailey Simpson (42) drives to the basketball Dec. 5, 2025 during a girls basketball game against the Solon Spartans in Tiffin, Iowa.

A new No. 1 starts off 2026 in the official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.

Clear Creek-Amana sits atop Class 4A, climbing from No. 4 to the top spot while replacing Dallas Center-Grimes. Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Norwalk also moved up one spot each this week.

The other No. 1 teams remained the same in Johnston (5A), Maquoketa (3A), Treynor (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).

Newcomers to the Top 15 in their respective classes include Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Pleasant Valley in 5A; Westwood in 2A; and GTRA and Saint Ansgar in 1A.

Here are the latest girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Ankeny
  4. West Des Moines Valley
  5. Waukee Northwest
  6. Cedar Falls
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Iowa City High
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Iowa City Liberty
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Sioux City East
  13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  14. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  15. Pleasant Valley

Dropped out: Waukee (13); Southeast Polk (15).

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  3. Norwalk
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Carlisle
  6. Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Central DeWitt
  8. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  9. Solon
  10. North Polk
  11. MOC-Floyd Valley
  12. North Scott
  13. Pella
  14. Sioux Center
  15. Clinton

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa
  2. Des Moines Christian
  3. Mount Vernon
  4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  5. Williamsburg
  6. Forest City
  7. PCM
  8. Spirit Lake
  9. Cherokee
  10. Mediapolis
  11. Tipton
  12. Davenport Assumption
  13. Mid-Prairie
  14. Clear Lake
  15. Center Point-Urbana

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

  1. Treynor
  2. Central Lyon
  3. Rock Valley
  4. Maquoketa Valley
  5. Hinton
  6. Denver
  7. West Lyon
  8. Emmetsburg
  9. Riverside
  10. Grundy Center
  11. Westwood
  12. Iowa City Regina
  13. Sioux Central
  14. ACGC
  15. Mount Ayr

Dropped out: Pocahontas Area (11); Earlham (14).

Class 1A

  1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  2. Algona Bishop Garrigan
  3. Newell-Fonda
  4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  5. Lynnville-Sully
  6. Dunkerton
  7. Springville
  8. Exira-EHK
  9. Turkey Valley
  10. Lake Mills
  11. Montezuma
  12. George-Little Rock
  13. GTRA
  14. Saint Ansgar
  15. North Union

Dropped out: East Mills (13); Keota (14).

Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

