Waukee Northwest-Cedar Falls Highlights MVC-CIML Showdown
Seven games will feature 14 of the top boys basketball teams in Iowa on Saturday at the annual MVC-CIML Showdown.
The event takes place from the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Up first will be Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Norwalk starting at 10 a.m. Iowa City Liberty plays Johnston, Ankeny meets Cedar Rapids Prairie, Linn-Mar takes on North Scott, Bettendorf faces off against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Dubuque Senior plays Ames and Cedar Falls squares off against Waukee Northwest in the finale.
All of the games will air live via stream on Midwest Sports Plus.
Several NCAA Division I Commits Scheduled For Action On Saturday In Showdown Event
Several of the top basketball players in Iowa will be in action, including in the contest between Cedar Falls and Waukee Northwest. The game features Northern Iowa commit Will Gerdes leading the Tigers against Illinois commit Landon Davis and Nebraska commit Colin Rice.
Dubuque Senior features Tevin Schultz, a senior who has committed to play for Rockhurst, a Division II program in Kansas City, Missouri. North Scott’s Josiah Harrington, a junior, has committed to Iowa State.
Some of the other top players in action include Will Thomas of Ames, Michael Gordon from Bettendorf, Tyler Hilton from Linn-Mar, Ankeny’s Amario Aguirre, Jerimiah Washpun of Iowa City Liberty, Nicare Cavil from Johnston, Traeshon Fields of Cedar Rapids Washington and Tillman Papcun of Norwalk.