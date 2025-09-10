Iowa High School Softball Legend Tabbed as Head Coach
The Iowa City West softball program has a new head coach, and she comes to the sport with an incredible pedigree.
Lisa (Birocci) Banse has been tabbed to take over the program pending board approval, according to a report by YourPrepSports.com.
During her high school career at Des Moines Lincoln High School, Banse was a four-time first team all-state selection as a pitcher, leading the Railsplitters to state championships in 1999 and again two years later.
Banse was named the 2001 Iowa Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, continuing her career at the University of Iowa. With the Hawkeyes, she was named the 2003 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and twice made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American squad.
She finished with 90 wins with the Hawkeyes and 946 strikeouts, recording 40 shutouts inside the circle. Banse also hit 17 home runs and was inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year.
New Iowa City West Softball Coach has International Experience
From there, Banse played internationally in Italy, Guatemala and Taiwan, even representing the Italtian national team for several years. She also coached at the international level.
“We are excited to welcome Lisa Banse to the Iowa City West community,” Iowa City West athletic director BJ Mayer said. “Her extensive experience as a player and coach, combined with her passion for the game, will be an incredible asset to our softball program and student-athletes.”
Iowa City West has Fallen on Hard Times on the Diamond
Iowa City West won seven games last year and 11 over the past three years. They last had a winning record in 2017 when they finished 26-15.
“I’m incredibly honored to lead the Trojan softball program at West High School,” Banse said. “I look forward to joining forces with our talented athletes and the wider Iowa City softball community to carry forward the Trojan spirit.
“It’s about sparking on-field dreams, shaping leaders who will honor West’s legacy and fanning the flame of excellence that grows brighter with every lesson on and off the field.”