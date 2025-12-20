Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Alma 65, Bay City John Glenn 50
Armada 58, Richmond 50
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71, Dryden 55
Baraga 61, Calumet 38
Bay City All Saints 55, Kinde North Huron 43
Beal City 49, McBain 41
Benton Harbor 84, Wyoming 76
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, Ashley 25
Benzie Central 70, Brethren 30
Berkley 61, Madison Heights Madison 51
Birch Run 61, New Lothrop 44
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 61
Brighton Livingston Christian 71, Rochester Hills Christian 54
Brooklyn Columbia Central 67, Homer 50
Byron 53, Mt Morris 46
Capac 50, Peck 39
Caro 76, Bad Axe 45
Caseville 53, Kimball New Life Christian 39
Cassopolis 57, Centreville 39
Central Montcalm 51, Kent City 48
Coloma 61, Allegan 55
Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 46
Croswell-Lexington 68, Algonac 30
Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32
Dearborn Divine Child 74, Jackson Lumen Christi 71
Deckerville 57, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 51
Delton Kellogg 77, Saugatuck 47
Detroit Loyola 57, Grosse Pointe South 55
Detroit Osborn 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 46
Detroit Renaissance 74, Hazel Park 65
Detroit University Prep Science & Math 58, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50
Dollar Bay 78, Chassell 29
Durand 75, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 62
East Kentwood 77, West Bloomfield 58
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 48, Cass City 41
Erie Mason 66, Sand Creek 38
Farmington 73, North Farmington 70
Flat Rock 64, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 34
Flushing 65, Linden 46
Fowler 51, Portland St Patrick 43
Frankenmuth 66, Saginaw Swan Valley 31
Frankfort 58, Buckley 50
Fremont 64, Hart 61
Genesee Christian 83, Adrian Lenawee Christian 66
Gladstone 67, Escanaba 48
Gobles 59, Holland Black River 46
Goodrich 59, Corunna 32
Grand Blanc 67, Flint Powers Catholic 53
Grand Haven 64, Spring Lake 54
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 83, Zeeland West 51
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 79, Allendale 57
Grand Rapids South Christian 48, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36
Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Wyoming Lee 35
Grant 70, Remus Chippewa Hills 52
Grayling 76, Alcona 36
Grosse Ile 71, Wyandotte Roosevelt 56
Hanover-Horton 67, Vandercook Lake 27
Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 72, Boyne Falls 15
Harper Woods 80, Carrollton 51
Harper Woods Chandler Park 72, Troy Athens 46
Haslett 67, Bridgeport 53
Hemlock 56, Ithaca 31
Holly 83, Fenton 82
Hudsonville 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 53
Ishpeming Westwood 56, Negaunee 31
Jackson 64, Adrian 60
Jonesville 80, Addison 18
Kalamazoo Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 43
Kalamazoo Christian 63, Constantine 39
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 74, Lawton 50
Laingsburg 62, Potterville 47
Lake Fenton 72, Clio 46
Lake Orion 61, Utica Eisenhower 45
Lawrence 64, Marcellus 43
Leslie 73, East Jackson 54
Lutheran Westland 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 46
Macomb Dakota 68, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63
Maple City Glen Lake 57, Onekama 45
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39
Marion 57, Grand Traverse Academy 41
Mayville 54, Akron-Fairgrove 38
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 70, Roscommon 42
Menominee 68, Bark River-Harris 33
Michigan Center 59, Manchester 42
Midland Bullock Creek 71, Midland Calvary Baptist 51
Millington 64, Vassar 55
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59, Belding 51
Napoleon 53, Grass Lake 48
New Haven 75, Sterling Heights 42
Niles Brandywine 57, Buchanan 45
Norway 70, Rapid River 23
Ogemaw Heights 58, Oscoda 35
Onsted 62, Blissfield 50
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 66, Britton Deerfield 46
Ovid-Elsie 51, Chesaning 40
Owosso 58, Ortonville Brandon 44
Petersburg Summerfield 53, Morenci 37
Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Saranac 19
Pickford 67, Rudyard 40
Plainwell 44, Vicksburg 38
Portland 55, Ionia 45
Reed City 65, Big Rapids 53
Reese 53, Unionville-Sebewaing 48
Rochester 70, Grosse Pointe North 31
Rochester Adams 63, Troy 45
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Romeo 45
Romulus Summit Academy North 63, Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 44
Royal Oak 77, Southfield Christian 61
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 51
Saginaw Heritage 89, Bay City Central 30
Sanford Meridian 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47
Schoolcraft 57, Parchment 54
South Haven 72, Fennville 41
Sparta 45, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44
St Clair 65, Marysville 30
St Johns 65, Mason 51
Stephenson 83, Hannahville Nah Tah Wahsh 43
Swartz Creek 61, Flint Kearsley 55
Toledo Central Catholic 69, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 62
Traverse City St Francis 48, Kingsley 43
Webberville 76, Morrice 21
West Iron County 62, Painesdale Jeffers 37
Whitehall 64, Montague 38
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 44, Byron Center Zion Christian 38
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 69, Covert 27
Yale 50, Imlay City 32
Ypsilanti Community 48, Pinckney 41
Ypsilanti Lincoln 55, Chelsea 53