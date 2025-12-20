High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

See every Michigan high school boys basketball final score from December 19

Robin Erickson

Harper Woods beat Carrollton on Friday night with a final score of 80-51.
Harper Woods beat Carrollton on Friday night with a final score of 80-51. / Arianna Grainey

The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Michigan Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

Alma 65, Bay City John Glenn 50

Armada 58, Richmond 50

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71, Dryden 55

Baraga 61, Calumet 38

Bay City All Saints 55, Kinde North Huron 43

Beal City 49, McBain 41

Benton Harbor 84, Wyoming 76

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, Ashley 25

Benzie Central 70, Brethren 30

Berkley 61, Madison Heights Madison 51

Birch Run 61, New Lothrop 44

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 61

Brighton Livingston Christian 71, Rochester Hills Christian 54

Brooklyn Columbia Central 67, Homer 50

Byron 53, Mt Morris 46

Capac 50, Peck 39

Caro 76, Bad Axe 45

Caseville 53, Kimball New Life Christian 39

Cassopolis 57, Centreville 39

Central Montcalm 51, Kent City 48

Coloma 61, Allegan 55

Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 46

Croswell-Lexington 68, Algonac 30

Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Jackson Lumen Christi 71

Deckerville 57, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 51

Delton Kellogg 77, Saugatuck 47

Detroit Loyola 57, Grosse Pointe South 55

Detroit Osborn 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 46

Detroit Renaissance 74, Hazel Park 65

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 58, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50

Dollar Bay 78, Chassell 29

Durand 75, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 62

East Kentwood 77, West Bloomfield 58

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 48, Cass City 41

Erie Mason 66, Sand Creek 38

Farmington 73, North Farmington 70

Flat Rock 64, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 34

Flushing 65, Linden 46

Fowler 51, Portland St Patrick 43

Frankenmuth 66, Saginaw Swan Valley 31

Frankfort 58, Buckley 50

Fremont 64, Hart 61

Genesee Christian 83, Adrian Lenawee Christian 66

Gladstone 67, Escanaba 48

Gobles 59, Holland Black River 46

Goodrich 59, Corunna 32

Grand Blanc 67, Flint Powers Catholic 53

Grand Haven 64, Spring Lake 54

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 83, Zeeland West 51

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 79, Allendale 57

Grand Rapids South Christian 48, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36

Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Wyoming Lee 35

Grant 70, Remus Chippewa Hills 52

Grayling 76, Alcona 36

Grosse Ile 71, Wyandotte Roosevelt 56

Hanover-Horton 67, Vandercook Lake 27

Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 72, Boyne Falls 15

Harper Woods 80, Carrollton 51

Harper Woods Chandler Park 72, Troy Athens 46

Haslett 67, Bridgeport 53

Hemlock 56, Ithaca 31

Holly 83, Fenton 82

Hudsonville 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 53

Ishpeming Westwood 56, Negaunee 31

Jackson 64, Adrian 60

Jonesville 80, Addison 18

Kalamazoo Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 43

Kalamazoo Christian 63, Constantine 39

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 74, Lawton 50

Laingsburg 62, Potterville 47

Lake Fenton 72, Clio 46

Lake Orion 61, Utica Eisenhower 45

Lawrence 64, Marcellus 43

Leslie 73, East Jackson 54

Lutheran Westland 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 46

Macomb Dakota 68, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63

Maple City Glen Lake 57, Onekama 45

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39

Marion 57, Grand Traverse Academy 41

Mayville 54, Akron-Fairgrove 38

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 70, Roscommon 42

Menominee 68, Bark River-Harris 33

Michigan Center 59, Manchester 42

Midland Bullock Creek 71, Midland Calvary Baptist 51

Millington 64, Vassar 55

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59, Belding 51

Napoleon 53, Grass Lake 48

New Haven 75, Sterling Heights 42

Niles Brandywine 57, Buchanan 45

Norway 70, Rapid River 23

Ogemaw Heights 58, Oscoda 35

Onsted 62, Blissfield 50

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 66, Britton Deerfield 46

Ovid-Elsie 51, Chesaning 40

Owosso 58, Ortonville Brandon 44

Petersburg Summerfield 53, Morenci 37

Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Saranac 19

Pickford 67, Rudyard 40

Plainwell 44, Vicksburg 38

Portland 55, Ionia 45

Reed City 65, Big Rapids 53

Reese 53, Unionville-Sebewaing 48

Rochester 70, Grosse Pointe North 31

Rochester Adams 63, Troy 45

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Romeo 45

Romulus Summit Academy North 63, Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 44

Royal Oak 77, Southfield Christian 61

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 51

Saginaw Heritage 89, Bay City Central 30

Sanford Meridian 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47

Schoolcraft 57, Parchment 54

South Haven 72, Fennville 41

Sparta 45, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44

St Clair 65, Marysville 30

St Johns 65, Mason 51

Stephenson 83, Hannahville Nah Tah Wahsh 43

Swartz Creek 61, Flint Kearsley 55

Toledo Central Catholic 69, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 62

Traverse City St Francis 48, Kingsley 43

Webberville 76, Morrice 21

West Iron County 62, Painesdale Jeffers 37

Whitehall 64, Montague 38

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 44, Byron Center Zion Christian 38

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 69, Covert 27

Yale 50, Imlay City 32

Ypsilanti Community 48, Pinckney 41

Ypsilanti Lincoln 55, Chelsea 53

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan