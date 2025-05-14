Iowa high school softball: Top junior softball players
May marks the official beginning of high school baseball and softball in the state of Iowa. That might sound wrong to many of you, as Iowa is the only state that participates in the two sports during the summer months.
The season begins here in a few short weeks with games, running through the Fourth of July and near the end of that month with the state championships.
Here is a look at some of the top junior softball players in Iowa in alphabetical order:
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg
Boswell hit .580 last year, recording six home runs with 41 RBI. She had 14 doubles, three triples and scored 41 runs.
Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg
Eglseder had a .406 batting average with 32 RBI, 11 doubles and four triples. She was also 19-7 with 253 strikeouts and a 1.52 earned run average.
Lauren Hagedorn, ADM
One of the top two-way players in the state, Hagedorn was 19-7 with 253 strikeouts and a 1.18 earned run average inside the circle. At the plate, she had 13 homers with 11 doubles, a triple and 33 RBI.
Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley
Hansen sported a batting average of .545 last year, driving in 26 runs with six doubles and three triples. She finished with 78 total hits and 53 runs scored.
Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial
Kennedy recorded a .460 average with 12 home runs, driving in 39 runs. She also had 10 doubles and just one strikeout in 100 at-bats.
Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Knutson put together a great season, hitting .425 with five homers, 19 doubles and 30 RBI. Inside the circle, she went 15-6 with 186 strikeouts and a 2.33 earned run average.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman
One of the top pitchers in her class, Kruckenberg went 20-6 last year with 229 strikeouts and a 1.35 earned run average.
Ingrid Landa, Alburnett
Landa dominated inside the circle, going 14-2 with 131 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.54.
Jersey Metz, Williamsburg
Metz controlled opponents, putting together a 24-6 record with 113 strikeouts and an earned run average under three.
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Moreau recorded 12 homers with 15 doubles, three triples and 60 RBI, putting together a .477 batting average with 62 total hits and 49 runs scored.
Charlotte Nigey, Davenport Assumption
Nigey is another in a long line of Assumption stars, coming off a season inw hich she hit .420 with 39 RBI and 14 doubles.
Rhiannon Rees, Grinnell
The power-hitting Rees had 10 homers with nine doubles and four triples, driving in 40 on the year. She also won 11 games and struck out 169 batters.
Kari Rose, West Des Moines Valley
Another top player for the loaded Tigers, Rose hit .523 with two homers, 16 doubles and a triple, driving in 37 runs with 69 hits and 62 runs scored.
Kenna Sandoval, Central Lee
One of the top hitters in Class 3A, Sandoval recorded a .588 average with seven homers, 19 doubles and a triple last season. She drove in 44 runs and had just four strikeouts, scoring 44 runs.
Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana
Schulte had 54 hits with four homers, 17 doubles and 59 RBI, hitting .439 on the season.
Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond
Shirbroun had seven home runs with 11 doubles and a triple, driving in 29 runs while scoring 48 times. She also stole 38 bases without being caught for the Gaels.
Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert
Tauber had 54 runs scored with 68 hits including five homers, eight doubles and four triples, driving in 26 runs.
Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic
Wiederstein, a catcher, had 75 hits with 57 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples and four homers, driving in 48 runs. She was also 17-for-17 on steal attempts.