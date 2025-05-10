Iowa high school softball: Top senior softball players
May marks the official beginning of high school baseball and softball in the state of Iowa. That might sound wrong to many of you, as Iowa is the only state that participates in the two sports during the summer months.
The season begins here in a few short weeks with games, running through the Fourth of July and near the end of that month with the state championships.
Here is a look at some of the top senior softball players in Iowa in alphabetical order:
Brynn Acton, Winterset
Acton had a batting average of .446 with 58 hits in all, 34 runs scored nine homers, 15 doubles and 36 RBI. She also won seven games and had 102 strikeouts.
Sydney Bears, Martensdale-St. Marys
Bears helped the Martensdale-St. Marys reach another state tournament, hitting .422 with five homers, 11 doubles and a triple, driving in 27 runs.
Kennedy Borud, Southeast Polk
Borud finished last season hitting .457 with six homers, 45 RBI and 48 total hits. She also had 12 doubles and drew 32 walks on the year.
Mackenzie Bridgewater, North Linn
Bridgewater capped off her junior season by recording 64 hits with 50 runs scored and 27 RBI for the Lynx all while stealing 44 bases.
Braylen Conlon, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Conlon collected 64 hits, belting six homers, a triple and 19 doubles while driving in 34 runs. She had just seven strikeouts in 41 games played.
Sharli Fessler, Central Springs
Fessler had 38 hits on the season, with 15 of those going down as home runs. She drove in 54 runs, adding seven doubles to her total with 24 walks.
Marin Heller, West Des Moines Valley
A Florida State University commit, Heller hit .457 with 12 homers, 17 doubles and 61 runs driven in. She also scored 49 times and collected 63 hits in all on the season all while playing an incredible shortstop.
McKenna Hughes, Williamsburg
Hughes swiped over 50 bases last year, hitting .384 with 43 hits, 38 runs scored and nine doubles. She also drove in 15 runs.
Ava Husak, North Polk
Husak, who signed with Drake University, finished last season with a batting average right at .500, driving in 49 runs with 13 homers, 16 doubles and 57 hits in all. She also worked 32 walks at the plate and was hit by six more pitches, putting together a 29-6 record with 363 strikeouts from inside the circle.
Kasey Kane, Pleasant Valley
Kane handled the defense for the Spartans at her catcher position while also shouldering quite a strong bat. She hit .443 with 13 homers, three triples, 14 doubles and 63 RBI.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond
The future Iowa Hawkeye hit .600 while leading the Gaels to the state tournament. She recorded 14 homers, driving in 36 runs with 13 doubles and a triple all while being walked 29 times. Myers also did not record a strikeout in 75 official at-bats and was 23-for-23 on stolen base attempts.
Finley Netten, Van Meter
Netten hit .387 for the Bulldogs last year, knocking 10 home runs with 32 RBI and 65 runs scored to go along with 13 doubles and a triple. She also had 53 steals, getting thrown out just once.
Lucy Porter, Fort Dodge
Porter, who has committed to Minnesota State, won 19 games in helping the Dodgers return to the state tournament. She had 170 strikeouts and a 2.37 earned run average while recording 37 hits with two homers, five doubles, a triple and 26 RBI.
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine
Pryor hit .561 with four homers, seven doubles and a pair of triples, driving in 26 runs while scoring 35 times herself to go along with 33 steals. She was 17-4 with 215 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.78.
Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Shafer was one of the top hitters in the state a season ago, boasting an average of .518 with four homers, three triples and 14 doubles. She drove in 34 runs and scored 45 times.
Kamryn Taylor, Louisa-Muscatine
Taylor was 15-1 with 157 strikeouts and an earned run average under two last year, all while recording 51 hits with three homers, seven doubles and 37 RBI.
Kayri Van Kekerix, Boyden-Hull
Van Kekerix hit nearly 600 last year, recording 51 hits with six homers, seven doubles and three triples. She drove in 32 runs and scored 37 times herself.
Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central
Part of a strong senior class, Yager returns after belting 49 hits with 43 runs scored and 22 RBI, all while sporting a batting average over .400 with 32 steals. Inside the circle, she was 15-3 with two saves, 202 strikeouts and a 0.99 earned run average.