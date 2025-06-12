High School

Iowa high school sports could look drastically different for one conference soon

Western Iowa Conference looking to grow, sends out 10 invitations

Dana Becker

Treynor senior Clara Teigland set a new state record en route to a fist place finish in the Class 2A 400-meter hurdle event during the Iowa High School state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Treynor senior Clara Teigland set a new state record en route to a fist place finish in the Class 2A 400-meter hurdle event during the Iowa High School state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, May 19, 2023. / Bryon Houlgrave / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Western Iowa Conference is looking to drastically alter the landscape of the league, as they have sent out 10 invitations to high schools to join.

According to a report by KMA Sports, the league is looking to grow in bunches from the current nine-team conference they have.

At the moment, the Western Iowa Conference is home to AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood. The league has sent out invitations to schools including ACGC, Earlham, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley and Westwood.

Red Oak has put out a press release informing the public that they have indeed been sent an invite.

“The WIC is currently exploring expansion opportunities and is seeking member schools that demonstrate a strong and ongoing commitment to excellence in athletics, activities and academics,” the release stated. “According to the invitation, the Red Oak CSD is viewed as a strong potential addition to the conference based on several key factors.”

They mention the proximity to current WIC schools, similar enrollment history and several other key variables. Red Oak does note they have not made an official decision yet regarding joining the league.

All Iowa high school sports outside of football would be involved in the change. Football uses districts based on two-year scheduling agreements.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa