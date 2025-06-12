Iowa high school sports could look drastically different for one conference soon
The Western Iowa Conference is looking to drastically alter the landscape of the league, as they have sent out 10 invitations to high schools to join.
According to a report by KMA Sports, the league is looking to grow in bunches from the current nine-team conference they have.
At the moment, the Western Iowa Conference is home to AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood. The league has sent out invitations to schools including ACGC, Earlham, MVAOCOU, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley and Westwood.
Red Oak has put out a press release informing the public that they have indeed been sent an invite.
“The WIC is currently exploring expansion opportunities and is seeking member schools that demonstrate a strong and ongoing commitment to excellence in athletics, activities and academics,” the release stated. “According to the invitation, the Red Oak CSD is viewed as a strong potential addition to the conference based on several key factors.”
They mention the proximity to current WIC schools, similar enrollment history and several other key variables. Red Oak does note they have not made an official decision yet regarding joining the league.
All Iowa high school sports outside of football would be involved in the change. Football uses districts based on two-year scheduling agreements.