Former Iowa Preps Part Of Iowa Western’s NJCAA Victory
Several former Iowa high school football standouts helped Iowa Western reach another NJCAA national championship game Friday night.
The Reivers, who finished second last year to Hutchinson, posted a convincing 41-29 victory over Tyler from Council Bluffs, Iowa. They advance to face either Hutchinson or Northwest Mississippi in the finals.
Johnston graduate D’Angelo Barkue was part of a dominating run game, rushing four times for 55 yards, including a 36-yarder. Makelle Taylor from Cedar Rapids Prairie added 17 yards rushing while Cedar Rapids Kennedy grad Cyrus Courtney caught one pass for 12 yards and Jack Stevens from Clear Creek-Amana had a reception.
Iowa Western Defense Featured Several Former Iowa High School Football Standouts
Santana Miller, a former Iowa City West standout, recorded six tackles with a quarterback hurry for the Reivers.
Oliver Kniss, who played at Iowa City High, had a pair of tackles. Adam Baier, a graduate of Red Oak, also had two tackles, as Nash Hanson from Gilbert had a tackle.
Gus Bashore, who played at Underwood, was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, made two field goals and had a touchback on eight kickoffs.
Iowa Western A Perennial Contender In Junior College Football
Iowa Western has advanced to the NJCAA playoffs every season since the event was created in 2021. They are the only program to do so, winning it all in both 2022 and 2023.
The Reivers have made the finals five consecutive seasons.