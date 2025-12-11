Preseason Iowa Boys High School Basketball Players Of The Year Announced
Thank you to the readers of High School on SI for helping us determine the Iowa boys high school basketball preseason players of the year in all four classifications.
Over 20,000 votes were tabulated between the four polls on the website.
Taking home top honors in Class 4A was Tevin Schultz from Dubuque Senior, as he received nearly 55 percent of the votes cast in that poll. Will Gerdes of Cedar Falls was a close second with 38 percent of the votes.
Cael LaFrentz, the son of former Kansas star and NBA veteran Raef LaFrentz, claimed the top 3A honor, taking almost 36 percent of the votes. Brady Harr of Hampton-Dumont/CAL was second and James Madison commit AJ Evans of Cedar Rapids Xavier was third. Harr received 26 percent of the votes, Evans had 22 and Jaxon Clark from Keokuk was fourth with over 10 percent.
In 2A, Albia’s Gage Chance pulled away from the field, as he secured over 3,100 votes to finish ahead of Red Oak’s Reese Montgomery, who came in with just under 2,000 total votes cast for him.
GTRA’s Teagan Hanson, a standout quarterback this past fall for the Titans, picked up nearly 61 percent of the 12,000-plus votes cast to claim 1A over Eli Dee of Baxter and Tanner Bergmann from Wapsie Valley.
High School On SI Preseason 4A Iowa Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
1. Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior
2. Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls
3. Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty
Winner: Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior
Schultz was the leader for the Rams, posting 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and over a steal per game.
High School On SI Preseason 3A Iowa Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
1. Cael LaFrentz, Decorah
2. Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL
3. AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Winner: Cael LaFrentz, Decorah
“Older” followers of basketball will recognize the last name, as LaFrentz averaged 29.2 points per game and 13 rebounds last year for the Vikings.
High School On SI Preseason 2A Iowa Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
1. Gage Chance, Albia
2. Reese Montgomery, Red Oak
3. Bryer Putman, Wilton
Winner: Gage Chance, Albia
Chance dominated inside the paint as a sophomore, scoring 19 points with over seven rebounds per game.
High School On SI Preseason 1A Iowa Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
1. Teagan Hanson, GTRA
2. Eli Dee, Baxter
3. Tanner Bergman, Wapsie Valley
Winner: Teagan Hanson GTRA
Hanson filled the box score as a junior, scoring 18.5 points a night with nearly six assists, almost six rebounds and four steals.