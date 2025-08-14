High School

Iowa High School Standout Named to All-Time AP College Football Team

Reggie Roby, who shined at Iowa and in the NFL, was named as a punter to honor squad

Dana Becker

Oct 30, 1988; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins punter Reggie Roby (4) on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium during the 1988 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photots-Imagn Images
Former Waterloo East High School standout Reggie Roby was placed on the all-time Associated Press All-America team. The team honors the 100th anniversary of the award, which started in 1925.

Roby was one of two former Iowa Hawkeyes named, joining fellow punter Tory Taylor, who made the first-team. Roby was selected as the second team punter.

Prior to joining the Hawkeyes, Roby was a star on the gridiron and baseball diamond at Waterloo East. In fact, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school before deciding to join Iowa.

Roby was a consensus All-American in 1981 and a second team selection in 1982 for Iowa. He set an NCAA record by averaging 49.8 yards per punt in 1981 while helping the Hawkeyes to a share of the Big Ten Conference title.

The following season, Roby averaged 48.1 yards per punt, which led the nation, as he averaged 45.4 yards per punt in his career.

Reggie Roby was one of the best punters in NFL history

The Miami Dolphins selected the 6-foot-3, 258-pound Roby in the sixth round of the 1983 NFL Draft, where he played until 1992. He spent time with the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston/Tennessee Oilers and San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout his NFL career, Roby was a two-time first team All-Pro selection, a second team All-Pro pick and a three-time Pro Bowler. He made the NFL 1980s All-Decade team, averaging 43.3 yards per punt.

Roby passed away in 2005 at 43 years of age after suffering a heart attack.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

