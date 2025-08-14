Iowa High School Standout Named to All-Time AP College Football Team
Former Waterloo East High School standout Reggie Roby was placed on the all-time Associated Press All-America team. The team honors the 100th anniversary of the award, which started in 1925.
Roby was one of two former Iowa Hawkeyes named, joining fellow punter Tory Taylor, who made the first-team. Roby was selected as the second team punter.
Prior to joining the Hawkeyes, Roby was a star on the gridiron and baseball diamond at Waterloo East. In fact, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school before deciding to join Iowa.
Roby was a consensus All-American in 1981 and a second team selection in 1982 for Iowa. He set an NCAA record by averaging 49.8 yards per punt in 1981 while helping the Hawkeyes to a share of the Big Ten Conference title.
The following season, Roby averaged 48.1 yards per punt, which led the nation, as he averaged 45.4 yards per punt in his career.
Reggie Roby was one of the best punters in NFL history
The Miami Dolphins selected the 6-foot-3, 258-pound Roby in the sixth round of the 1983 NFL Draft, where he played until 1992. He spent time with the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston/Tennessee Oilers and San Francisco 49ers.
Throughout his NFL career, Roby was a two-time first team All-Pro selection, a second team All-Pro pick and a three-time Pro Bowler. He made the NFL 1980s All-Decade team, averaging 43.3 yards per punt.
Roby passed away in 2005 at 43 years of age after suffering a heart attack.