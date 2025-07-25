High School

Iowa High School State Baseball: Defending Champs Stunned

Underwood eliminated in semifinals of 2A by Unity Christian

Dana Becker

Iowa City Liberty sophomore Pryor Reiners (31) hits the ball during the Iowa High School baseball tournament on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa.
There will be no repeat for Underwood at Iowa high school state baseball, as Unity Christian posted a convincing 5-0 victory Thursday in Carroll.

Up next for Unity Christian will be Pleasantville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 2A championship.

Dylan Bosma pitched a five-hitter, striking out three while walking a pair. He also had two hits, two steals and scored a run, as Braeden Bosma had two hits. Austin Hall, Skyler Altemeier and Eli Ruschmann all drove in a run.

For Underwood, they end the year 25-3 overall. Garrett Luett was one of five players with a hit.

Pleasantville plated a run in the third and the winning runs in the fourth to defeat Chariton, 3-1.

Braylon Bingham went the distance on the hill, striking out seven while allowing just six hits and two walks. He also had a double with an RBI, as Noah Rist added a double.

Kenton Jensen had six strikeouts and just one earned run allowed with three hits, as Keagan Evans had two hits with a double. 

4A: Iowa City High headed to the finals

A five-run third helped lift Iowa City High to the 4A championship game, as the Little Hawks eliminated Cedar Rapids Prairie in Sioux City, 6-3.

Dominic Salibi was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, hitting a triple. Drake Obermueller struck out three and Drew Nye had two hits with two RBI.

Iowa City High will take on Bettendorf Friday at 2:30 p.m. for the title. 

For Prairie, Shraden Lechtenberg had two hits and drove in a run.

Bettendorf rallied back after seeing its lead evaporate against Waukee Northwest, scoring two in the seventh to advance, 5-3.

Tanner Bitterman earned the win, striking out three in relief while Trey Akers had two hits with three RBI. Sean Hendricks had two hits, including a triple, and Max Davison scored twice.

For Waukee Northwest, Trey Stepleton had two RBI and both Drew Fitzpatrick and Tanner Jackson had two hits each.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

