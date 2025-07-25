Iowa High School State Baseball: Defending Champs Stunned
There will be no repeat for Underwood at Iowa high school state baseball, as Unity Christian posted a convincing 5-0 victory Thursday in Carroll.
Up next for Unity Christian will be Pleasantville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 2A championship.
Dylan Bosma pitched a five-hitter, striking out three while walking a pair. He also had two hits, two steals and scored a run, as Braeden Bosma had two hits. Austin Hall, Skyler Altemeier and Eli Ruschmann all drove in a run.
For Underwood, they end the year 25-3 overall. Garrett Luett was one of five players with a hit.
Pleasantville plated a run in the third and the winning runs in the fourth to defeat Chariton, 3-1.
Braylon Bingham went the distance on the hill, striking out seven while allowing just six hits and two walks. He also had a double with an RBI, as Noah Rist added a double.
Kenton Jensen had six strikeouts and just one earned run allowed with three hits, as Keagan Evans had two hits with a double.
4A: Iowa City High headed to the finals
A five-run third helped lift Iowa City High to the 4A championship game, as the Little Hawks eliminated Cedar Rapids Prairie in Sioux City, 6-3.
Dominic Salibi was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, hitting a triple. Drake Obermueller struck out three and Drew Nye had two hits with two RBI.
Iowa City High will take on Bettendorf Friday at 2:30 p.m. for the title.
For Prairie, Shraden Lechtenberg had two hits and drove in a run.
Bettendorf rallied back after seeing its lead evaporate against Waukee Northwest, scoring two in the seventh to advance, 5-3.
Tanner Bitterman earned the win, striking out three in relief while Trey Akers had two hits with three RBI. Sean Hendricks had two hits, including a triple, and Max Davison scored twice.
For Waukee Northwest, Trey Stepleton had two RBI and both Drew Fitzpatrick and Tanner Jackson had two hits each.