Iowa Boys State Basketball: Kuemper, Treynor Punch Tickets To Semis

The final four quarterfinals of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament hit the court from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

In the opening matchup, top-ranked and No. 1 seed Kuemper Catholic handled Union Community, 70-54.

The Knights, who were knocked out of the postseason just short of a state bid last year, dominated from the opening tip. They raced out to a 23-9 lead after the first, shooting almost 48 percent from the field in the quarter.

Griffin Glynn had 24 points while Ryan Clair produced a double-double, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds and two assists. Dylan Schon had 12 points and nine rebounds while Jack Badding added seven points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Carroll Kuemper dominated in the paint with 42 points, as they shot just 4-for-21 from the 3-point line.

For Union Community, Tate VanDyke had 24 points and 14 rebounds, as Maddux DeWinter added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sawyer Spence finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Treynor Storms Past Grundy Center

Alec Lovely had 21 points and two of his Treynor teammates joined him in double figures, helping the Cardinals eliminate Grundy Center in Class 2A state basketball action, 57-48.

Leading by three entering the fourth, Treynor went on a 20-14 run. Jude Mieska had 14 points and Corbin Thien added 12 with eight rebounds. Lovely also had three steals while Riley Lauver contributed five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Judd Jirovsky, a future Stanford Cardinal golfer, and Brayden Davie each scored 16 points to lead Grundy Center. Ryder Slifer had five points with 14 rebounds.

Unity Christian Rallies, Eliminates Defending State Champions

Behind an incredible fourth quarter, Unity Christian ended the run of Western Christian in Class 2A, reaching the semifinals with a 70-64 victory.

Down by 12 at the end of the first quarter, the Knights slowly chipped into the deficit, trailing by just four going into the fourth. From there, they took over, outscoring the Wolfpack, 18-8, over the final eight minutes.

Tyce VanDonge scored 28 points, Austin Wieringa added 15 and Dylan Bosma finished with 10 for Unity Christian. VanDonge also had eight rebounds and five assists, as Bosma recorded seven rebounds and five assists.

Brayden Harskamp scored eight and Keagan Winterfeld seven.

For Western Christian, Tayden Moret had 25, Landon DeStigter 14 and Grady DeStigter 12.

Up Next….

The final 2A quarterfinals will take place, as Iowa City Regina plays Aplington-Parkersburg. The first semifinals are up after that in 3A with Ballard playing Carroll and Storm Lake meeting ADM.