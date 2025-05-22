Iowa high school state track and field results: Noelle Steines adds to her resume
Noelle Steines kicked off the first day of the Iowa high school state track and field championsips with a thrilling performance.
Steines, a senior from Tipton who has committed to Bradley University, secured gold in the Class 2A 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:53.95. That was enough to hold off Manson Northwest Webster senior Alyssa Richman, who set a new school record at 9:58.49.
This past fall, Steines claimed her fourth state cross country championship. She won her fourth 3,000 title with his run, giving her nine titles inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
It was a tough spring for the distance standout, as an injury limited her. Now, Steinnes is on track to add to her resume which saw her win four state track titles last year.
Pella’s Marissa Ferebee went 9:51.96 in the 3A 3,000, as Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman also broke the 10-minute mark. Grundy Center’s Emerson Vokes won the 2A 3,200 and Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque cracked the nine-minute barrier to score 3A gold in the 3,200 in 8:57.97.
The Gilbert girls broke the state record in the 4x800 in 3A, going 9:14.60. Van Meter won the 2A girls relay crown while Denver (2A) and Pella (3A) were boys winners.
Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake kick-started her final state run with a dominating performance in the 3A 400, going 54.84. The Kansas State University commit set a new best in Iowa this year.
Pella Christian’s Bailey Vos, Riley Graber of Monroe PCM, Nathan Miller of Center Point-Urbana, Hannah Longmire from Iowa City West and John Reynolds of Siouxland Christian also won 400 state titles.
In field events, Hillary Ruschy of Estherville-Lincoln Central, Libby Dix of Mount Vernon, Grant Gray of Northeast Goose Lake and Landon Prince of Clear Creek-Amana won throwing events while Matt Condon from Manson Northwest Webster, Eli Patterson of Benton Community, Taydem Graden of Ogden and Reese Wagner from North Polk won long jump and high jump titles.
The Iowa high school state track and field championships can be streamed on Iowa High School Sports Network.