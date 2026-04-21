Iowa High School Track And Field Event Leaders
Since it is Drake Relays week, this is a perfect time to check in on the event leaders for Iowa high school boys and girls track and field.
The Drake Relays begin later this week from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. It is one of the few chances to see athletes from Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A all compete against one another for gold.
Only the best of the best are invited to the Drake Relays, as those qualifiers were announced recently.
Here are the event leaders for all four classes combined from Bound as of April 20, 2026.
Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Leaders
100-meter dash
- Connor Kunze, Nevada, 10.48
- Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 10.52
- Noah Ross, Ankeny Centennial, 10.61
200-meter dash
- Kolby Hodnefield, Clear Lake, 21.54
- Zane Johnson, ADM, 21.61
- Marcus Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 21.73
400-meter dash
- Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 4.97
- Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 48.07
- Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 48.20
800-meter run
- Brennen Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:53.72
- AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 1:54.27
- Mac Svalstad, Solon, 1:54.30
1600-meter run
- Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 4:03.65
- Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 4:04.33
- Canaan Dunham, Pella, 4:11.44
3200-meter run
- Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 8:59.49
- Slader Buckheister, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9:04.95
- Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 9:07.03
110-meter hurdles
- Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 13.92
- Hayden Carlson, Ankeny, 13.99
- Caiden Johnson, Pella, 14.16
400-meter hurdles
- JJ McDermott, Bettendorf, 53.44
- Wil Pauli, Cedar Falls, 53.45
- Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 53.63
Long jump
- Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 24-5
- Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, 23-8
- Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 23-2.5
High jump
- Ajak Malual, Waukee, 6-9
- Logan Atherton, Norwalk, 6-8
- Eli Zillman, Fairfield, 6-8
Shot put
- Luke Franzen, Decorah, 73-11
- Greyson Hartman, Washington, 67-3.5
- Morgan Cooley, East Union, 60-6.5
Discus
- Daxon Kiesau, Urbandale, 192-6
- Greyson Hartman, Washington, 182-11
- Aiden Curtis, Indianola, 179-2
Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Leaders
100-meter dash
- Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 11.98
- Micayla Ramirez, North Scott, 12.13
- Keziah Caldwell, Waukee Northwest, 12.16
200-meter dash
- Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 25.04
- Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 25.10
- Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 25.18
400-meter dash
- Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 55.97
- Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 56.40
- CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 56.45
800-meter run
- Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 2:13.40
- Laney Sundet, Waukee Northwest, 2:13.84
- Rebecca Flick, Ankeny Centennial, 2:14.10
1500-meter run
- Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 4:34.69
- Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny, 4:37.52
- Elyse Erzen, Des Moines Christian, 4:38.31
3000-meter run
- Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 9:39.26
- Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 9:58.45
- Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa, 9:59.91
100-meter hurdles
- Morgan Karr, Valley, 14.01
- Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 14.23
- Elise Coghlan, ADM, 14.57
400-meter hurdles
- Avery Bradley, Muscatine, 1:02.92
- Elise Coghlan, ADM, 1:03.05
- Jana Maharry, Waukee, 1:03.06
Long jump
- Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 20-3.75
- Aubrey Johnson, Gilbert, 19-4.62
- Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell, 19-2.5
High jump
- Reese Wagner, North Polk, 5-8
- Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr, 5-8
- Willow Ray, West Central Valley, 5-7
Shot put
- Kylee Hill, Burlington, 49-3
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 47-10
- Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, 45-9.25
Discus
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 153-8
- Kylee Hill, Burlington, 150-4
- Ireland Bishop Pella, 148-2
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker