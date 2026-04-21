Iowa High School Track And Field Event Leaders

Since it is Drake Relays week, this is a perfect time to check in on the event leaders for Iowa high school boys and girls track and field.

The Drake Relays begin later this week from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. It is one of the few chances to see athletes from Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A all compete against one another for gold.

Only the best of the best are invited to the Drake Relays, as those qualifiers were announced recently .

Here are the event leaders for all four classes combined from Bound as of April 20, 2026.

Iowa High School Boys Track And Field Leaders

100-meter dash

Connor Kunze, Nevada, 10.48

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 10.52

Noah Ross, Ankeny Centennial, 10.61

200-meter dash

Kolby Hodnefield, Clear Lake, 21.54

Zane Johnson, ADM, 21.61

Marcus Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls, 21.73

400-meter dash

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 4.97

Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 48.07

Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 48.20

800-meter run

Brennen Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:53.72

AJ Willey, Bettendorf, 1:54.27

Mac Svalstad, Solon, 1:54.30

1600-meter run

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 4:03.65

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 4:04.33

Canaan Dunham, Pella, 4:11.44

3200-meter run

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 8:59.49

Slader Buckheister, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9:04.95

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 9:07.03

110-meter hurdles

Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 13.92

Hayden Carlson, Ankeny, 13.99

Caiden Johnson, Pella, 14.16

400-meter hurdles

JJ McDermott, Bettendorf, 53.44

Wil Pauli, Cedar Falls, 53.45

Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County, 53.63

Long jump

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk, 24-5

Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, 23-8

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 23-2.5

High jump

Ajak Malual, Waukee, 6-9

Logan Atherton, Norwalk, 6-8

Eli Zillman, Fairfield, 6-8

Shot put

Luke Franzen, Decorah, 73-11

Greyson Hartman, Washington, 67-3.5

Morgan Cooley, East Union, 60-6.5

Discus

Daxon Kiesau, Urbandale, 192-6

Greyson Hartman, Washington, 182-11

Aiden Curtis, Indianola, 179-2

Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Leaders

100-meter dash

Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 11.98

Micayla Ramirez, North Scott, 12.13

Keziah Caldwell, Waukee Northwest, 12.16

200-meter dash

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 25.04

Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 25.10

Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 25.18

400-meter dash

Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 55.97

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 56.40

CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 56.45

800-meter run

Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 2:13.40

Laney Sundet, Waukee Northwest, 2:13.84

Rebecca Flick, Ankeny Centennial, 2:14.10

1500-meter run

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 4:34.69

Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny, 4:37.52

Elyse Erzen, Des Moines Christian, 4:38.31

3000-meter run

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 9:39.26

Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 9:58.45

Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa, 9:59.91

100-meter hurdles

Morgan Karr, Valley, 14.01

Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 14.23

Elise Coghlan, ADM, 14.57

400-meter hurdles

Avery Bradley, Muscatine, 1:02.92

Elise Coghlan, ADM, 1:03.05

Jana Maharry, Waukee, 1:03.06

Long jump

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 20-3.75

Aubrey Johnson, Gilbert, 19-4.62

Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell, 19-2.5

High jump

Reese Wagner, North Polk, 5-8

Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr, 5-8

Willow Ray, West Central Valley, 5-7

Shot put

Kylee Hill, Burlington, 49-3

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 47-10

Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, 45-9.25

Discus

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 153-8

Kylee Hill, Burlington, 150-4

Ireland Bishop Pella, 148-2