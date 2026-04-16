Two New No. 1s Emerge In Iowa Girls High School Soccer
Two new No. 1 teams have emerged in the latest edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls soccer rankings, which were released on Wednesday, April 15.
In Class 1A, Hudson took over the top spot, climbing from No. 3 after winning its first three matches of the year. They replaced Davenport Assumption, who dropped one position after going 1-2.
Des Moines Christian also fell a spot from second to third, as Kuemper Catholic made a four-spot climb towards the top, going from 11th to seventh.
Other movers forward in 1A include Treynor, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Maquoketa, Aplington-Parkersburg and newcomers to the Top 15 Solon and Colfax-Mingo. Center Point-Urbana and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic both dropped out.
Waverly-Shell Rock Replaces Dallas Center-Grimes At 2A No. 1
The Go-Hawks jumped a spot after winning their first three games, replacing Dallas Center-Grimes as the No. 1 team in Class 2A. The Mustangs fell from first to third, as Norwalk moved up two spots from fourth to second.
North Polk also jumped a pair of spots, sliding in at No. 4 this week followed by North Scott, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Lewis Central, ADM and Pella to round out the Top 10.
Cedar Rapids Xavier fell from third to seventh while Bondurant-Farrar dropped from seventh to 12th. Central DeWitt debuted in the Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Independence.
Little Change In 3A As Waukee Northwest Remains Out Front
The Wolves won all three of their first three matches to start the year, holding down the top spot in the state’s biggest classification, Class 3A.
West Des Moines Valley, 4-0 to start, remains No. 2 while Ankeny Centennial held firm at No. 3 with a 2-0 start. Waukee jumped two spots from sixth to fourth with Ankeny remaining fifth.
Bettendorf was the big mover along with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as Bettendorf jumped all the way from 10th to sixth while Cedar Rapids Kennedy went from unranked to No. 10 overall.
Dubuque Hempstead and Mason City also made debuts, sliding in at No. 14 and No. 15. Cedar Falls, Southeast Polk and Indianola all dropped out.
Here is the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union soccer rankings for the week.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Soccer Rankings
Class 3A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- Bettendorf
- Linn-Mar
- Pleasant Valley
- Johnston
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Ames
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Mason City
Dropped out: Cedar Falls (11); Southeast Polk (14); Indianola (15).
Class 2A
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Norwalk
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- North Polk
- North Scott
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Lewis Central
- ADM
- Pella
- Spencer
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Gilbert
- Nevada
- Central DeWitt
Dropped out: Independence (15).
Class 1A
- Hudson
- Davenport Assumption
- Des Moines Christian
- Denver
- Treynor
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Kuemper Catholic
- Tri-Center
- Underwood
- Beckman Catholic
- Maquoketa
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Solon
- Dike-New Hartford
- Colfax-Mingo
Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (5); Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (14).
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker