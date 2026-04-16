Two New No. 1s Emerge In Iowa Girls High School Soccer

Two new No. 1 teams have emerged in the latest edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls soccer rankings, which were released on Wednesday, April 15.

In Class 1A, Hudson took over the top spot, climbing from No. 3 after winning its first three matches of the year. They replaced Davenport Assumption, who dropped one position after going 1-2.

Des Moines Christian also fell a spot from second to third, as Kuemper Catholic made a four-spot climb towards the top, going from 11th to seventh.

Other movers forward in 1A include Treynor, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Maquoketa, Aplington-Parkersburg and newcomers to the Top 15 Solon and Colfax-Mingo. Center Point-Urbana and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic both dropped out.

Waverly-Shell Rock Replaces Dallas Center-Grimes At 2A No. 1

The Go-Hawks jumped a spot after winning their first three games, replacing Dallas Center-Grimes as the No. 1 team in Class 2A. The Mustangs fell from first to third, as Norwalk moved up two spots from fourth to second.

North Polk also jumped a pair of spots, sliding in at No. 4 this week followed by North Scott, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Lewis Central, ADM and Pella to round out the Top 10.

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell from third to seventh while Bondurant-Farrar dropped from seventh to 12th. Central DeWitt debuted in the Top 15 at No. 15, replacing Independence.

Little Change In 3A As Waukee Northwest Remains Out Front

The Wolves won all three of their first three matches to start the year, holding down the top spot in the state’s biggest classification, Class 3A.

West Des Moines Valley, 4-0 to start, remains No. 2 while Ankeny Centennial held firm at No. 3 with a 2-0 start. Waukee jumped two spots from sixth to fourth with Ankeny remaining fifth.

Bettendorf was the big mover along with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as Bettendorf jumped all the way from 10th to sixth while Cedar Rapids Kennedy went from unranked to No. 10 overall.

Dubuque Hempstead and Mason City also made debuts, sliding in at No. 14 and No. 15. Cedar Falls, Southeast Polk and Indianola all dropped out.

Here is the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union soccer rankings for the week.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

Waukee Northwest West Des Moines Valley Ankeny Centennial Waukee Ankeny Bettendorf Linn-Mar Pleasant Valley Johnston Cedar Rapids Kennedy Iowa City Liberty Cedar Rapids Prairie Ames Dubuque Hempstead Mason City

Dropped out: Cedar Falls (11); Southeast Polk (14); Indianola (15).

Class 2A

Waverly-Shell Rock Norwalk Dallas Center-Grimes North Polk North Scott Sioux City Bishop Heelan Cedar Rapids Xavier Lewis Central ADM Pella Spencer Bondurant-Farrar Gilbert Nevada Central DeWitt

Dropped out: Independence (15).

Class 1A

Hudson Davenport Assumption Des Moines Christian Denver Treynor Council Bluffs St. Albert Kuemper Catholic Tri-Center Underwood Beckman Catholic Maquoketa Aplington-Parkersburg Solon Dike-New Hartford Colfax-Mingo

Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (5); Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (14).