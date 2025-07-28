Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 5A Kills Leaders
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 5A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound.
Belle Seaman, Muscatine, Junior
Seaman finished second among all players in 5A last year with 394 kills, adding 265 assists in 34 matches.
Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Junior
Another junior-to-be, Vogt was third in 5A with 386 kills a year ago.
Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Kremer looks to go out strong after racking up 348 kills a season ago and just 77 kills on almost 700 attempts.
Campbel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior, Senior
The senior was in the Top 10 for 5A players with kills, recording 342.
Kaylie Klein, Dowling Catholic, Junior
Klein will try to build off a sensation sophomore season in which he tallied 322 kills.
Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Junior
Austen picked up 306 kills as a sophomore for the Trojans.
Kennedy Krecklow, Cedar Falls, Junior
The outside hitter tallied 292 kills as a 10th-grader.
Jaylee Jackson, Sioux City East, Senior
Jackson picked up 288 kills to rank just outside the Top 20 in 5A.
Ava Jones, Waterloo West
Jones, an outside hitter, tallied 251 kills as a sophomore.
Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Junior
Another youngster for the Wolves, Ladwig had 240 kills last year.
Elizabeth Greenfield, Ames, Senior
Greenfield had 225 kills in 36 matches last year to pace the Little Cyclones.
Malia Rogers, Waukee, Junior
An OH/RS, Rogers had 215 kills as a 10th-grader.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
One of the top athletes in the state, Muller had 200 kills last year for the Maroons.