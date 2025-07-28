High School

Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 5A Kills Leaders

Previewing the upcoming Iowa high school volleyball season

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic's Ellie Muller is set to return for her senior season of Iowa high school volleyball.
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.

Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 5A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound.

Belle Seaman, Muscatine, Junior

Seaman finished second among all players in 5A last year with 394 kills, adding 265 assists in 34 matches.

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Junior

Another junior-to-be, Vogt was third in 5A with 386 kills a year ago.

Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Kremer looks to go out strong after racking up 348 kills a season ago and just 77 kills on almost 700 attempts.

Campbel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior, Senior

The senior was in the Top 10 for 5A players with kills, recording 342.

Kaylie Klein, Dowling Catholic, Junior

Klein will try to build off a sensation sophomore season in which he tallied 322 kills.

Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Junior

Austen picked up 306 kills as a sophomore for the Trojans.

Kennedy Krecklow, Cedar Falls, Junior

The outside hitter tallied 292 kills as a 10th-grader.

Jaylee Jackson, Sioux City East, Senior

Jackson picked up 288 kills to rank just outside the Top 20 in 5A.

Ava Jones, Waterloo West

Jones, an outside hitter, tallied 251 kills as a sophomore.

Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Junior

Another youngster for the Wolves, Ladwig had 240 kills last year.

Elizabeth Greenfield, Ames, Senior

Greenfield had 225 kills in 36 matches last year to pace the Little Cyclones.

Malia Rogers, Waukee, Junior

An OH/RS, Rogers had 215 kills as a 10th-grader.

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior

One of the top athletes in the state, Muller had 200 kills last year for the Maroons.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

