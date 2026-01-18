Iowa High School Wrestling: Conference Tournaments Hit The Mats
You know we are nearing the postseason of Iowa high school wrestling when the queue is filled with conference tournament action around the state.
Several leagues held their annual events this past weekend on both the boys and girls side of the sport.
The GTRA wrestling programs swept gold at the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament, winning both the boys and girls team titles.
In the boys race, the Titans finished with 201 points, as Alta-Aurelia was second with 183. Emmetsburg, Sioux Central and South Central Calhoun rounded out the Top 5.
Kenny Ness and Cael Currans both claimed individual titles for GTRA, as Caleb Manwarren and Caleb Swedin both placed second. Either others earned spots on the podium.
Karson Wuebker Keeps Unbeaten Record Intact With TLC Title
Sophomore Karson Wuebker of South Central Calhoun improve to 32-0 on the year with a fall in the first period of the 106-pound finals. William Lawson of Pocahontas Area earned a thrilling 9-6 decision over fellow senior Bradyen Yates from Emmetsburg for the 175-pound title.
Ryan Wirtz, a teammate of Yates, earned gold at 190 with a 9-3 decision over Mason Anderson of Manson Northwest Webster. The two are a combined 50-5 on the year. In the final championship match of the day, Jace Pedersen of South Central Calhoun pulled out a sudden-victory over Nick Saxton of Emmetsburg, 6-3.
GTRA Completes Team Sweep
At the Twin Lakes Conference girls meet, GTRA placed first with 204 points. South Central Calhoun was second and Sioux Central third.
Terra Swedin, Trista Guinn, Addaley Girres, Isabelle Harris and Harper Manwarren all finished atop the podium.
WCAC Titles Belong To Woodward-Granger
Woodward-Granger racked up 228.5 points to claim top honors at the boys WCAC Tournament. Interstate 35 was second, Earlham third, ACGC fourth and Panorama fifth.
Kinnick Grimm, Terrin Lawrenson, Oscar Potter, Cash Frey and Kane Mahler-Moreno scored individual titles for the Hawks, who also had runner–up showings from Will Atkinson and Ryker Boby.
Van Meter’s Dylan Williamson remained unbeaten, winning gold at 120 pounds.
It was much the same in the girls team race, as Woodward-Granger finished with 126.5 points. Ogden was second and Pleasantville third.
Hannah Brandhorst, Grace Sharr, Sunshine Casey, Katelyn Brandhorst and Jessa Claussen all claimed individual titles.
Algona Secures NCC Girls League Crown
Competing in front of the home crowd, Algona walked away with the North Central Conference girls title after scoring 269 points. Humboldt was a distant second and Clear Lake third.
In one of the featured finals, Maren Subbert of Hampton-Dumont/CAL got the better of Reagan Haynes from Algona. Subbert is now 34-1 while Haynes is 31-3 on the year.
Mara Davis, Reese Taylor, Ruby Roof, Alissa Engel, Emmy Owen and Regan Jensen all claimed gold for the Bulldogs.