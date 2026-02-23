Nebraska Girls High School State Wrestling: Omaha Westside, Adams Central Win Titles
Addie Graser had the opportunity to become a legend for her school, and the wrestler delivered.
Graser scored a victory in the Class A 155-pound final at the Nebraska School Activities Association Girls State Championships, propelling Omaha Westside High School past Kearney for the second team title in school history.
Omaha Westside finished with 131 points, 3.5 ahead of Kearney. Norfolk, who won the title in 2025, was third followed by Lexington and Grand Island.
“Going into Wednesday, the message was that we need to ‘be Westside’ and do what we do,” Omaha Westside head coach Bob Mulligan said (thanks to NSAA.org for the quotes). “We needed a close to perfect day and we pretty much had it. The girls fed off each other’s energy and each did their respective jobs to get it done.”
Kearney had taken the lead in the team standings after Sloane Abbey and Stella Harbols scored wins in their respective state title matches at 125 pounds and 145 pounds.
Kaylyn Harrill Makes It 3-For-3 At State
Kaylyn Harrill of Omaha Skutt Catholic scored her third state title, setting a new state record for wins at 60. She earned four falls at state, including a first period pin in the finals, as she is looking to become the first Nebraska four-time state champion next year.
Sophomore Mia Anderson won her second state title for Bennington.
Adams Central Receives Team Effort For Class B Crown
All 11 qualifiers for Adams Central won at least one match, helping the Patriots to the Class B team title with 89.5 points. Lakeview was a close second with 82, as Yutan finished third with 81.5 and Battle Creek was third with 79.5.
Kayden Sipp placed second for Adams Central, as Zeniah Baca was fifth and Quinlyn Sstatz finished sixth.
Yutan senior Jordyn Campbell claimed her third state title, finishing with 208 wins - including 185 of them via pin.