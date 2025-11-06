Iowa High School Wrestling Standout Commits To Nebraska
An Iowa high school wrestling standout has made his college decision official before embarking on his final run to a state championship.
Nolan Fellers, a senior at Bondurant-Farrar High School, has committed to the University of Nebraska. He selected the Cornhuskers over Iowa State and Northern Iowa.
“I am beyond blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and wrestling career,” Fellers posted on social media. “This journey has been filled with the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and everythin in between. I wouldn’t be here without the endless support from my family, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone else who has believed in me through it all. Thank you all so much.
“Huge thank you to the Nebraska coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Nation.”
Nolan Fellers Looking For More State Hardware As A Senior
Fellers has finished third at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships each of the past three seasons. His father, Adam Fellers, was a multi-time state medalist finishing as high as third for Fort Dodge Senior High and wrestled for the University of Iowa.
Along with competing for Bondurant-Farrar, Fellers is part of the famed Sebolt Wrestling Academy under the direction of four-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion TJ Sebolt.
Iowa High School Standout Will Join Loaded Roster at Nebraska
Fellers posted a record of 40-4 competing at 157 pounds for the Bluejays last season as a junior.
Nebraska, a member of the Big Ten Conference, is led by Mark Manning. The Huskers have crowned 11 individual NCAA champions, including Olympic gold medalists Rulon Gardner and Jordan Burroughs.
Manning has led the program since 2000, winning 305 duals. The Huskers crowned national champions in Ridge Lovett and Antrell Taylor last season at the NCAA Div. I Championships, placing second overall behind Penn State.