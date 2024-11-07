Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
Playoff time is here arrived in Iowa high school football.
The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the quarterfinal round of playoff football on Friday Nov. 8.
>>Iowa high school football playoff brackets<<
Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
Class 5A
Quarterfinal round featured matchups
Ankeny vs Liberty
7 p.m. Friday
Ankeny Centennial vs Dowling
7 p.m. Friday
Iowa City West vs Southeast Polk
7 p.m. Friday
Johnston vs Valley
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Quarterfinal round featured matchups
Xavier vs North Polk
7 p.m. Friday
North Scott vs Decorah
7 p.m. Friday
Gilbert vs Pella
7 p.m. Friday
A-D-M vs Lewis Central
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Quarterfinal round featured matchups
Solon vs Humboldt
7 p.m. Friday
Nevada vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7 p.m. Friday
Independence vs Wahlert
7 p.m. Friday
Mt. Vernon vs Algona
7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Quarterfinal round featured matchups
Kuemper vs West Lyon
7 p.m. Friday
Mid-Prairie vs PCM
7 p.m. Friday
North Fayette Valley vs Spirit Lake
7 p.m. Friday
Anamosa vs Van Meter
7 p.m. Friday
Class A
Woodbury Central vs West Hancock
7 p.m. Friday
Tri-Center vs Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey
7 p.m. Friday
Maquoketa Valley vs St. Ansgar
7 p.m. Friday
Madrid vs Lisbon
7 p.m. Friday
