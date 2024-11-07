High School

Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Iowa high school football playoff brackets plus quarterfinal matchups

Brady Twombly

Ankeny's Luke Anderson (8) celebrates a touchdown during a playoff game against Linn-Mar on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Ankeny Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time is here arrived in Iowa high school football.

The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the quarterfinal round of playoff football on Friday Nov. 8.

>>Iowa high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 high school football playoffs.

Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:

Class 5A

Quarterfinal round featured matchups

Ankeny vs Liberty

7 p.m. Friday

Ankeny Centennial vs Dowling

7 p.m. Friday

Iowa City West vs Southeast Polk

7 p.m. Friday

Johnston vs Valley

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A football bracket

Class 4A

Quarterfinal round featured matchups

Xavier vs North Polk

7 p.m. Friday

North Scott vs Decorah

7 p.m. Friday

Gilbert vs Pella

7 p.m. Friday

A-D-M vs Lewis Central

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A football bracket

Class 3A

Quarterfinal round featured matchups

Solon vs Humboldt

7 p.m. Friday

Nevada vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton

7 p.m. Friday

Independence vs Wahlert

7 p.m. Friday

Mt. Vernon vs Algona

7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A football bracket

Class 2A

Quarterfinal round featured matchups

Kuemper vs West Lyon

7 p.m. Friday

Mid-Prairie vs PCM

7 p.m. Friday

North Fayette Valley vs Spirit Lake

7 p.m. Friday

Anamosa vs Van Meter

7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A football bracket

Class A

Woodbury Central vs West Hancock

7 p.m. Friday

Tri-Center vs Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey

7 p.m. Friday

Maquoketa Valley vs St. Ansgar

7 p.m. Friday

Madrid vs Lisbon

7 p.m. Friday

Class A football bracket

Class 8-Man football bracket

