Breakout Performance For Iowa Prep In ReliaQuest Bowl Victory
All the headlines coming into the ReliaQuest Bowl centered around Vanderbilt standout quarterback Diego Pavia, the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
And while Pavia had a big day, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Iowa Hawkeyes and a former Iowa high school football standout who made quite the impact.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Could Be Next In Line For 'Tight End U'
Known as “Tight End U” by many for the number of players they have sent to the NFL with success, Iowa appears to have found the next.
Former Kuemper Catholic High School standout DJ Vonnahme caught a team-high seven passes for a team-best 146 yards, scoring a touchdown in a 34-27 victory for the Hawkeyes over Vanderbilt. Iowa capped a 9-4 season that saw them lose all four games by five points or less, including two to College Football Playoff qualifiers Indiana and Oregon.
Coming into the day, Vonnahme had shown moments of greatness during the year, catching 22 passes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Breda, Iowa had three receptions for 91 yards and a score in a 40-16 win over Nebraska, with the other touchdown coming in an 18-16 loss to Oregon.
DJ Vonnahme Became Top Target Over Final Stretch Of Season
Over his final five games, he caught 19 passes and all three of his touchdowns, including a four-reception, 59-yard performance vs. USC.
An all-stater at Kuemper Catholic, Vonnahme played a number of positions for the Knights including quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and safety. He had 1,803 yards passing with 25 touchdowns, 652 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns and 697 yards receiving with 14 more scores.
Along with being a football star, Vonnahme earned three letters in basketball, two in soccer and two more in track and field. He was a starter on the state-qualifying basketball team as a junior and earned a medal in the state 100-meter dash.
Former Kuemper Catholic Standout Looks To Follow George Kittle, Others At 'Tight End U'
George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Sam LaPorta and Noah Fant are currently former Hawkeyes in the NFL that play tight end.
Like Vonnahme, Hockenson is a former Iowa high school football standout, having played at Chariton High School.
Other Former Iowa High School Prep Standouts Help Hawkeyes
Reece Vander Zee, who played at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, caught a touchdown in the bowl win for Iowa, finishing with four receptions for 33 yards. Xavier Nwankpa, a Southeast Polk all-stater, tallied seven tackles on defense, as former Iowa Falls-Alden standout Karson Sharar had five tackles with two sacks.
Several others were involved in the defensive effort including Kael Kolarik, Zach Lutmer and Max Llewellyn.
All-American Kaden Wetjen of Williamsburg had 49 yards on two kickoff returns and 25 yards on a pair of punt returns.