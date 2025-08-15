Iowa Prep, Hawkeye Legend Announces Sudden NFL Retirement
Former Iowa high school standout Brandon Scherff always let his game to the talking for him. So it should come as no surprise that Scherff quietly stepped away from the field on Thursday.
Scherff, a Denison-Schleswig High School all-stater, announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL with Washington and Jacksonville.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder was a quarterback as a sophomore at Denison-Schleswig before growing into a two-way lineman his final two seasons. He also played basketball and competed in track and field, leading his team to the state basketball tournament while winning multiple throwing state titles and a Drake Relays crown in the shot put.
Following a high school career that saw him become a three-star prospect with offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and Nebraska, Scherff committed to Iowa, where he became a hall of famer.
Brandon Scherff earned honors at college, NFL level
Scherff was a unanimous All-American in 2014 and voted the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year that same season. Twice he made the all-Big Ten first-team and was the Outland Trophy winner as a senior.
In 2015, Washington selected Scherff with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, where he would go on to make 140 starts over 140 games. He was a first team All-Pro in 2020 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
Scherff is set to be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame this year during the opening week of the college football season when the Hawkeyes host Albany.