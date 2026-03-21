Former Iowa High School Wrestling Standouts To Medal At NCAA Tournament

Several former Iowa high school wrestling standouts secured a spot on the podium and a medal at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships with victories on Friday from Cleveland, Ohio.

Iowa wrestlers Drake Ayala, Ryder Block, Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter positioned themselves as All-Americans, helping the Hawkeyes to a fourth in the team standings going into the final day of action on Saturday.

Drake Ayala, Ryder Block Each Won Three Iowa High School State Championships

Ayala, a three-time state champion at Fort Dodge Senior High and a two-time NCAA runner-up, punched his ticket to a third All-American honor at 133 pounds. He knocked off reigning NCAA champion Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the consolation fifth round to advance to the consolation semifinals, as he can place as high as third.

After reaching the quarterfinals, Ayala suffered a tough 5-3 loss to Marcus Blaze from Penn State. He bounced right back, besting Maximilian Leete from American in the “blood-round” to earn All-American status before besting Byrd, who topped him in the finals last year.

Block is still alive for third at 149 pounds for the Hawkeyes after getting hot in the consolation rounds. He fell in the second round but has reeled off four consecutive wins, including two in sudden-victory.

While competing for Waverly-Shell Rock, Block was a three-time state champion, going 159-1 in his career while winning two Fargo national titles and six combined team titles.

Gabe Arnold, Ben Kueter Were High School Teammates In Iowa

Arnold will wrestle Brandon John of Maryland for seventh at 197 pounds. He moved to Iowa City for his senior year, competing at Iowa City High where he won a state title.

During the season, Arnold bounced around weight divisions, settling in at 197 pounds. He fell in the first round by decision but won his next four to become an All-American.

Kueter advanced to the consolation semifinals at heavyweight for Iowa. The former four-time undefeated Iowa high school state champion made the quarterfinals before a loss to eventual finalist Yonger Bastida of Iowa State, 4-2.

He won his next two consolation matches by a combined score of 12-2.