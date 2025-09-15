Iowa Prep Softball Standout Staying In-State for College
Hayden Gookin is just now getting her junior season underway at Mount Vernon High School.
But the Iowa high school softball standout already knows where she wants to be in two years.
Gookin, a member of the Class of 2027, announced her commitment to the University of Iowa on social media Monday.
“I am so honored and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and softball career at the University of Iowa,” Gookin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I give all glory to God. From allowing me to play the sport that I have loved since I was a little girl to continuing this sport representing my home state. None of this would have been possible without Him.”
Gookin also credited her family, including her father and mother, in her post, along with several others including her “current and former teammates, for making this game so enjoyable.
“I have so many sisters in softball who I love so much and are now lifelong friends with,” she wrote.
Future Hawkeye Hayden Gookin is a Standout Pitcher, Hitter
A two-way standout for Mount Vernon, Gookin went 21-5 with 249 strikeouts in just over 161 innings pitched last year. She sported an earned run average of 0.95, allowing just 97 total hits against 28 walks with a WHIP of 0.77.
Gookin also shined at the plate for Mustangs, hitting .383 with six home runs, 15 doubles, 37 RBI and 46 total hits. She had an OPS of 1.101, a slugging percentage of .658 and an on-base percentage of 443.
During her freshman season with Mount Vernon, Gookin hit .446 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and 14 doubles, adding three triples. She went 21-6 inside the circle, striking out 247 batters with an earned run average of 0.74.