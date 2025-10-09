Iowa Prep Standout Tabbed Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year
Former Iowa high school girls basketball standout Audi Crooks has received one of her biggest preseason awards to date.
Crooks, who led Bishop Garrigan High School to four consecutive finals appearances and two straight state championships, has been named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year. Crooks, a junior for Iowa State, also made the all-league preseason first-team.
Last year, Crooks led the Big 12 in scoring at 23.4 points per game, shooting almost 61 percent from the field. The native of Algona was part of Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup that claimed gold over the summer.
Crooks is the fourth Cyclone to earn Preseason Player of the Year honors in the Big 12, with Ashley Joens in 2022 being the last.
Crooks was also a standout athlete in other sports, winning state track and field titles in throwing events while competing on the Bishop Garrigan volleyball team. She was heavily involved in non-athletic programs as well during her time as a Golden Bear.
Audi Crooks Coming Off Record-Breaking Season
As a sophomore last year, the 6-foot-3 center started all 35 games, setting the single-season scoring record with 820 points and breaking the single-season made field goals mark with 329.
Crooks was a third team All-American by both the Associated Press and USBWA, earning unanimous first team all-Big 12 honors.
Iowa State has been selected second in the preseason coaches poll for the conference behind TCU, receiving two first-place votes.
The Cyclones open the 2025-26 season on November 3 vs. St. Thomas.