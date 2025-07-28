High School

Iowa Prep, Walk-On, Put on Scholarship by Hawkeyes

DJ Vonnahme placed on scholarship with Iowa football

Dana Becker

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) lines up during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register
Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) lines up during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ultimate goal of a walk-on at a four-year college or university is to earn a scholarship. It is not an easy road to take, but when achieved, it is extremely reward.

Former Iowa high school standout DJ Vonnahme elected to take that path in order to join the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.

And after a year spent in Iowa City, the former Carroll Kuemper High School star has been rewarded.

According to Rob Howe of Hawk Fanatic, Vonnahme, a redshirt freshman tight end, was recently placed on scholarship by the Hawkeyes and head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Vonnahme saw action in four games last year, allowing him to retain his redshirt. He was part of Iowa’s Class of 2024 after standing out with the Knights in high school.

Vonnahme did a little bit of everything for Carroll Kuemper, earning all-state honors twice. He played quarterback, throwing for over 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns; ran for 652 yards and scored four times; and had almost 700 yards receiving and 14 more touchdowns.

That was just on offense, as he also played safety on defense, picking off 11 passes with two defensive scores. 

Vonnahme was also a letterwinners in basketball, soccer and track, helping the KNights to the state basketball tournament as a junior. 

The Hawkeyes open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30 when they host UAlbany in Iowa City from Kinnick Stadium.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa