Iowa Prep, Walk-On, Put on Scholarship by Hawkeyes
The ultimate goal of a walk-on at a four-year college or university is to earn a scholarship. It is not an easy road to take, but when achieved, it is extremely reward.
Former Iowa high school standout DJ Vonnahme elected to take that path in order to join the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.
And after a year spent in Iowa City, the former Carroll Kuemper High School star has been rewarded.
According to Rob Howe of Hawk Fanatic, Vonnahme, a redshirt freshman tight end, was recently placed on scholarship by the Hawkeyes and head football coach Kirk Ferentz.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Vonnahme saw action in four games last year, allowing him to retain his redshirt. He was part of Iowa’s Class of 2024 after standing out with the Knights in high school.
Vonnahme did a little bit of everything for Carroll Kuemper, earning all-state honors twice. He played quarterback, throwing for over 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns; ran for 652 yards and scored four times; and had almost 700 yards receiving and 14 more touchdowns.
That was just on offense, as he also played safety on defense, picking off 11 passes with two defensive scores.
Vonnahme was also a letterwinners in basketball, soccer and track, helping the KNights to the state basketball tournament as a junior.
The Hawkeyes open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30 when they host UAlbany in Iowa City from Kinnick Stadium.