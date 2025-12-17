Former Iowa High School Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal Again
A former Iowa high school football standout has entered the transfer portal for a second time in his college career.
JJ Kohl, who played this past season at Appalachian State, is looking for a second college team after starting his post-high school run at Iowa State.
Quarterback Took Over At Appalachian State This Past Year As Starter
Kohl, a Top 150 recruit out of Ankeny High School and the No. 11 quarterback in the Class of 2023, made several starts for Appalachian State this past fall. He finished his lone season with the Mountaineers by completing 133 of 216 passes for 1,465 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns with two interceptions.
He surpassed 200 yards in four games and had a passing touchdown in seven of the eight games he played in. Kohl was 21 of 32 for a career-high 309 yards with four TDs in his second start after replacing AJ Swann under center.
The 6-foot-7 Kohl was 9 of 11 for 23 yards with 32 yards rushing on six attempts in four games over two seasons at Iowa State.
JJ Kohl Was All-Stater, Top Recruit Coming Out Of Ankeny
At Ankeny, Kohl was a first team all-state selection, earning the Iowa Football Coaches Association Ed Thomas Award. He had over 2,000 yards passing and completed 65 percent of his throws for 17 touchdowns as a senior.
Kohl led Ankeny to nine wins and a spot in the Class 5A Iowa high school football state quarterfinals.
During his junior season, Kohl completed 60 percent of his attempts for 2,185 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Kohl’s father, Jamie, was a standout kicker for Iowa State and runs the Kohl’s Professional Camps for kickers, punters and long snappers.