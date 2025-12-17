Former Iowa High School Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal Again

App State QB JJ Kohl is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-7, 240-pound QB is a former Iowa State transfer. Threw for 1,465 yards and 12 TDs in 2025 in eight games. Has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/SAuyqHwm2v