Iowa softball lands top in-state prospect

Braylen Conlon announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes

Braylen Conlon has committed to play softball at Iowa, as she is a recent Cedar Rapids Xavier graduate.
Just days ahead of beginning pursuit of an Iowa high school state softball title, Braylen Conlon has made a decision.

Conlon, a senior for Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier squad, announced on social media that she has committed to play softball at the University of Iowa.

“Change of plans…staying home,” Conlon posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Conlon was a piece of the 2026 recruiting class for Western Kentucky, where she was to play for Amy Tudor. 

Instead, she will be part of the first recruiting group for new Hawkeye head coach Stacy May-Johnson, a former player and assistant with Iowa. 

Conlon is one of the top players in the state, going 26-0 with one save this season. She has 290 strikeouts in 150 innings, owning a 0.37 earned run average and a 0.56 WHIP. At the plate, she is hitting .479 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 21 RBI, scoring 56 runs in 42 games played.

As a junior, Conlon struck out 323 batters in 179 innings, setting a new single-season school record. She also hit .471 with six home runs, earning all-state honors in the process.

