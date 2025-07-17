One key player for each state qualifying softball team
The final week of the 2024-25 Iowa high school athletic season takes place with the state softball tournament for girls and baseball tournament for boys.
All the games will begin on Monday, July 21 and be finished by Friday, July 25.
The five-class state softball tournament takes place from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. Below is a list containing one key player from each team qualified for state by class.
KEY PLAYER FOR EACH STATE-QUALIFYING SOFTBALL TEAM
Class 5A
Aunya Van Zetten, Waukee Northwest
We have talked a lot about Sophia Schlader, so here is another key player for the Wolves in senior Aunya Van Zetten. She it hitting .500 with seven homers, 11 doubles and six triples, driving in 39 and scoring 56 times with 25 steals.
Ellie Olson, Dowling Catholic
A third baseman/shortstop, Olson has been as consistent as they come, hitting .408 with five homers and 19 RBI, scoring 23 runs with 42 total hits.
Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial
Kennedy broke the career school record for home runs earlier this year, entering state hitting .550 with 20 homers and 57 RBI. She also has eight doubles and has scored 56 times with nine steals.
Mackenzie Mohler, West Des Moines Valley
Mohler has 20 home runs with 53 RBI and 54 runs scored this year, hitting .524 with just four strikeouts in 124 plate appearances.
Emily Koranda, Linn-Mar
The senior is having a year, hitting .436 with seven homers, 14 doubles, 35 RBI and 25 runs scored. Inside the circle, she has gone 17-3 with 196 strikeouts and a 0.87 earned run average.
Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley
In 38 games, Hansen has driven in 25 and scored 54 times, recording 60 hits for an average of .480. She also has a team-leading 31 stolen bases.
Kennedy Borud, Southeast Polk
An extremely young team, Borud leans heavily on senior Borud, who has 10 home runs and 55 RBI, adding 10 doubles.
Amanda Finck, Cedar Falls
The junior blasted 10 home runs and eight doubles, hitting .482 with 49 RBI.
Class 4A
Braylen Conlon, Cedar Rapids Xavier
It is hard to argue with Conlon being the best pitcher this season. The senior is 26-0 with a 0.37 earned run average and 290 strikeouts. She has allowed 11 total runs and just eight earned, with opponents hitting a paltry .084 off her. At the plate, she is hitting .479 with five homers, 10 doubles and 56 runs scored.
Emma Eekhoff, Pella
The senior has 151 strikeouts and a 15-8 record while also belting 12 homers and nine doubles with 30 RBI and a .466 batting average.
Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes
A sophomore, Gray has had a breakout season, hitting .475 with 17 homers, eight doubles and 52 RBI. She has scored 48 times and stolen 20 bases.
Lauren Hagedorn, ADM
The junior has worked her way back, going 7-1 with 10 saves and 98 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .162 off her, as she is batting .370 with eight homers and 41 RBI.
Carly Brewer, Norwalk
Brewer has done it all in her final prep season, hitting .517 with 16 homers, 10 doubles and 61 RBI while scoring 31 times. She is also 21-6 inside the circle, striking out 163 in 139 innings.
Chevelle Kingsley, North Scott
Along with being a key piece of a 1-2 pitching punch, Kingsley is dangerous at the plate, hitting .316 with five homers, six doubles, three triples and 31 RBI.
Ava Husak, North Polk
Husak has had herself a senior season, hitting .522 with 10 homers, 16 doubles, 40 RBI and 38 walks at the plate. Inside the circle, she is 26-2 with 225 strikeouts in 152 innings, sporting a 1.01 earned run average and a 0.56 WHIP.
Kyla Ramler, Western Dubuque
Just a sophomore, Ramler is a threat each time up, hitting nine homers with 38 RBI and 41 total hits.
Class 3A
Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert
As impressive at the plate as she is inside the circle, Roth is hitting .489 with 22 homers, 10 doubles and six triples, driving in 60 and scoring 46 runs. With the ball in her hand, she has 115 strikeouts and a 15-5 record.
Grace Estling, Center Point-Urbana
Estlng is a tough out, hitting .441 with 33 runs, 24 RBI, six triples and five doubles on the season.
Libby Winters, PCM
The freshman is hitting .516 with 38 runs scored and 30 RBI, recording 14 doubles and four triples with 23 steals.
Pearson Hall, West Liberty
Hall has 34 extra-base hits, including 15 homers, with 51 RBI and 44 runs scored, hitting .614 while stealing 18 bases.
Makenna Hughes, Williamsburg
The defending champs have several tough outs, and Hughes is one of them. The senior is hitting .430 with 13 extra-base hits, 52 runs scored, 23 RBI and 58 steals.
Leighton Salazar, Washington
Hard to get out and even harder to keep from stealing bases is Salazar, as the junior is hitting .530 with 53 steals. She has 15 doubles and a triple, scoring 58 runs and driving in 34 more.
Grace Pence, Albia
The junior owns a 22-2 record, striking out 252 in just over 146 innings pitched. Pence has an earned run average of 0.77 and a WHIP of 0.66, as opponents are hitting .140 off her.
Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central
Coming off an 18-strikeout performance in the regional final, the senior now sits at 21-4 with 247 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.73 on the year.
Class 2A
Finley Netten, Van Meter
Netten has a .410 average with seven homers, eight doubles and four triples, driving in 35 and scoring 46 times. The senior also has 33 stolen bases.
Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall
A 24-7 record and 210 strikeouts is backed by a 2.02 earned run average for Grabenbauer, as she is also hitting .500 with four homers, 19 doubles and 39 RBI.
Allison Toft, Durant
Toft is batting a team-leading .493 with 34 total hits and 23 RBI. She is also 10-2 pitching, striking out 82 with a 2.25 earned run average.
Libby Trewin, West Fork
The senior ace is 21-6 with 247 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.88 with a WHIP of 0.64, hitting .382 with four homers, seven doubles and 30 RBI.
Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine
The Falcons will look to get Kissell on and let her run, as the freshman is batting .500 with 55 runs scored and 60 hits while stealing 42 bases. She has also driven in 28 and has 11 doubles with four triples.
McKenna Baker, West Monona
Not only is the sophomore 51-for-51 on stolen base attempts, she has seven triples, six homers and five doubles, driving in 24 while scoring 59 runs with a batting average of .461.
Ella Langenhorst, West Lyon
The senior is putting her team on her shoulders, hitting 10 homers and 11 doubles with 35 RBI and a batting average of .566.
Katie Green, Cascade
The senior has done a little of everything this year, hitting .330 with two homers, six doubles, 20 RBI and 26 runs scored. She also has a team-high 29 steals while going 12-5 inside the circle with 74 strikeouts.
Class 1A
Izzie Moore, Wayne
An ace, Moore is 20-0 with 240 strikeouts and an earned run average of just 1.14. At the plate, she is hitting .458 with seven homers and 29 RBI.
Kamryn Fink, Highland
The top hitter on the team, Fink is batting .438 with 33 runs scored as a freshman. She has also swiped 37 bases.
Madison Kelley, Riverside
The junior is hitting .478 with four homers, 11 doubles and 46 RBI, scoring 31 times on the season.
Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda
A top basketball player who helped the Mustangs reach the state finals, Hinders is hitting .452 with nine extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 40 runs scored while stealing 20 bases.
Paige Kampman, Clarksville
The junior centerfielder owns a .510 batting average with six homers and 55 RBI. She has scored 37 times and also has 15 doubles and 10 steals.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman
The junior is 22-4 with 281 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.81 pitching. Hitting, Kruckenberg is batting .437 with four homers, eight doubles and two triples, driving in 32 and scoring 29 times.
Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley
Buhr owns a .523 batting average, recording 18 extra-base hits with 55 RBI and 39 runs scored. She also has 19 steals and is 18-2 inside the circle with 125 strikeouts.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond
The University of Iowa commit is hitting an eye-popping .620 with 11 homers, 10 doubles and four triples. She has 35 RBI and 54 runs scored, stealing 42 bases. Myers has also been walked 53 times and hit three more.