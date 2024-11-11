Iowa state football playoffs: Looking ahead to the Class A semifinals
Another defending champion made it back to the UNI-Dome, as West Hancock seeks a second consecutive Class A title. The Eagles battle Madrid in one semifinal while their district rival, Saint Ansgar, squares off with Tri-Center in the other.
Here is a closer look at both Class A semifinal round games:
Class A Semifinals
(Thursday, November 14)
Madrid vs. West Hancock, 10 a.m.
While it is the Eagles who are kings of the land now, not too long ago the Tigers ruled on the gridiron. Under legendary head coach Randy Hinkel, Madrid won over 300 games, claimed eight state runner-up trophies and won a state title.
But from 2017-2021, the program failed to record a winning season. They have since returned to the promised land, going 26-6 over the last three years. Senior quarterback Preston Wicker is a big reason why, as he has over 2,700 yards of total offense and 39 touchdowns this year.
Wicker has a 15-to-3 TD-to-interception mark while rushing for 24 scores. Easton Halverson and Will Atkinson have over 1,000 yards on the ground while Emerson Bridgewater is the top target.
But this is a completely different beast that the Tigers will try to tame in West Hancock. The Eagles rushed for 3,838 yards and scored 57 touchdowns on the ground. Brady Bixel leads the group with 1,612 and 34 scores, averaging 9.5 per carry.
But Creighton Kelly and Gustavo Gomez are both over 500 yards while Jacoby Subject and Teague Smith over over 500 combined.
Tri-Center vs. Saint Ansgar, 1 p.m.
Two very prolific offenses will square off in the second semifinal when the Trojans and Saints battle. Tri-Center, winners of 10 in a row, have not played a game decided by less than 27 points since a Week 2 win over Treynor, 27-20.
They went 6-1 this year against teams with records of .500 or better, holding opponents to under 12 points a night. Senior Carter Kunze has 2,090 yards rushing with 34 touchdowns while sophomore AJ Harder has thrown for 2,392 yards and 26 scores.
Saint Ansgar will have its hands full with receivers Cael Witt and Zach Nelson, as the juniors are both over 900 yards with 22 combined scores.
Much like district rival West Hancock, the Saints are a powerful run team, racking upver almost 3,200 yards and 50 TDs. But they are a little more balanced behind senior Jayce Schwiesow, who has 1,201 yards passing with 14 scores and just one interception.
Saint Ansgar is 20-2 over the last two years and has 10 seasons of at least 10 victories since 2006.