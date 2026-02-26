Iowa Boys High School State Bowling Champions Crowned
The Iowa high school boys bowling season came to a conclusion with the crowning of six champions at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Bowling Tournament.
The three-day event was held in Waterloo, Iowa from the Cadillac XBC, as team and individual champions were crowned in three different classes.
3A: Damien Timm, Waukee Prevail
Urbandale’s Damien Timm was a consistent bowler on his way to capturing gold in the 3A individual tournament. Timm finished off his run with a 236-233 victory over top-seed Zach Wlochal of Dubuque Senior in the finals.
Timm, the No. 2 seed with a 748, had a 263 in the quarterfinals and a 254 in the semifinals. Wlochal earned the top seed with a 795 series in prelims.
Waukee picked up its second team title with a 3-2 victory over Waterloo West in the finals. Waterloo West had knocked off top-seed Bettendorf while Waukee bested Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
2A: Dominating Wins By Denison-Schleswig, Cole Darling
Denison-Schleswig walked away from the lanes as 2A team champions after sweeping both Central DeWitt and ADM. The Monarchs earned the No. 1 seed through prelims with a total of 3,242, just four pins ahead of ADM.
But in bracket play, nobody could hang with Denison-Schleswig, as they had games of 204, 198 and 220 in the finals vs. ADM.
No. 4 seed Cole Darling of ADM picked up individual gold, downing Slayton Schroeder from Le Mars in the finals, 237-196. Darling knocked off top-seed and Schroeder’s teammate, Taylor Lindner, in the semis in a thriller, 238-236.
1A: West Delaware, Landon Costello Claim Gold
After going through prelims and winding up as the No. 3 seed, West Delaware edged Columbus Catholic, 3-2, before knocking off four-seed Charles City in the finals, 3-1.
Charles City stunned top-seed Maquoketa in the semifinals to advance.
Maquoketa had fired a total of 3,275 through the prelims to earn the No. 1 seed for bracket play.
The individual finals saw Landon Costello of Maquoketa prevail over Clay Fouch from Shenandoah by three pins, 249-246. Fouch had made a run as the No. 5 seed, including a win over top-seed Lucas Clark from Columbus Catholic in the semifinals. Clark had the high total of a 754.
Costello entered the eight-person bracket as the No. 2 seed after rolling a prelim total of 746.