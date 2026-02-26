High School

Iowa Boys High School State Bowling Champions Crowned

Three day event results in team, individual titles earned.

Dana Becker

The Iowa high school boys bowling season came to a conclusion with the crowning of six champions at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Bowling Tournament.

The three-day event was held in Waterloo, Iowa from the Cadillac XBC, as team and individual champions were crowned in three different classes.

3A: Damien Timm, Waukee Prevail

Urbandale’s Damien Timm was a consistent bowler on his way to capturing gold in the 3A individual tournament. Timm finished off his run with a 236-233 victory over top-seed Zach Wlochal of Dubuque Senior in the finals.

Timm, the No. 2 seed with a 748, had a 263 in the quarterfinals and a 254 in the semifinals. Wlochal earned the top seed with a 795 series in prelims.

Waukee picked up its second team title with a 3-2 victory over Waterloo West in the finals. Waterloo West had knocked off top-seed Bettendorf while Waukee bested Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

2A: Dominating Wins By Denison-Schleswig, Cole Darling

Denison-Schleswig walked away from the lanes as 2A team champions after sweeping both Central DeWitt and ADM. The Monarchs earned the No. 1 seed through prelims with a total of 3,242, just four pins ahead of ADM.

But in bracket play, nobody could hang with Denison-Schleswig, as they had games of 204, 198 and 220 in the finals vs. ADM.

No. 4 seed Cole Darling of ADM picked up individual gold, downing Slayton Schroeder from Le Mars in the finals, 237-196. Darling knocked off top-seed and Schroeder’s teammate, Taylor Lindner, in the semis in a thriller, 238-236.

1A: West Delaware, Landon Costello Claim Gold

After going through prelims and winding up as the No. 3 seed, West Delaware edged Columbus Catholic, 3-2, before knocking off four-seed Charles City in the finals, 3-1.

Charles City stunned top-seed Maquoketa in the semifinals to advance.

Maquoketa had fired a total of 3,275 through the prelims to earn the No. 1 seed for bracket play.

The individual finals saw Landon Costello of Maquoketa prevail over Clay Fouch from Shenandoah by three pins, 249-246. Fouch had made a run as the No. 5 seed, including a win over top-seed Lucas Clark from Columbus Catholic in the semifinals. Clark had the high total of a 754.

Costello entered the eight-person bracket as the No. 2 seed after rolling a prelim total of 746.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

