High School

Iowa top football recruit Evan Jacobson makes visit to Florida State

Waukee standout Evan Jacobson is considered the top football recruit in Iowa for the Class of 2026

Dana Becker

Waukee's Evan Jacobson has made several stops at major Power 5 football schools including Florida State.
Waukee's Evan Jacobson has made several stops at major Power 5 football schools including Florida State. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Jacobson is a multi-sport standout at Waukee High School. But as his junior season winds down, Jacobson faces a tough choice regarding his future.

Recently, Jacobson made a visit to the campus of Florida State University, taking in a spring practice for the Seminoles. 247Sports ranks Jacobson as a four-star tight end, placing him 169th overall in the country and 11th among all tight ends. 

“I think the biggest thing I wanted to get out of (the visit) was just seeing how new offensive coordinator coach (Gus) Malzahn and his offense, how he uses the tight ends and what they do out there,” Jacobson told 247Sports.com. “It was a really great visit. Got to see that in practice obviously. Tight ends had a great day, a ton of receptions. Got to learn a ton.”

Jacobson stated that current Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has already offered him and that the two “have a good relationship.”

“I’ve talked with him quite a bit,” he said. “I think just continuing to grow our relationship. I really like his energy and everything he is about.”

Malzahn is a former head coach at Auburn, UCF and Arkansas State who has always led high-octane offenses. Norvell took over at Florida State in 2020 after a run at Memphis as head coach. 

Last fall, Jacobson caught 20 passes for 198 yards with five touchdowns. He has formed a strong connection with fellow senior-to-be quarterback Beckett Bakker, as both will look to lead the Warriors this coming season.

Jacobson also shined for Waukee on the hardwood over the winter, averagng 18 points and almost nine rebounds per game, helping them make the state tournament.

Jacobson has visits to Auburn, back to Florida State and Notre Dame scheduled for June. He was also recently at Wisconsin on a visit and made a stop by Notre Dame earlier this month.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa