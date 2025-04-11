Iowa top football recruit Evan Jacobson makes visit to Florida State
Evan Jacobson is a multi-sport standout at Waukee High School. But as his junior season winds down, Jacobson faces a tough choice regarding his future.
Recently, Jacobson made a visit to the campus of Florida State University, taking in a spring practice for the Seminoles. 247Sports ranks Jacobson as a four-star tight end, placing him 169th overall in the country and 11th among all tight ends.
“I think the biggest thing I wanted to get out of (the visit) was just seeing how new offensive coordinator coach (Gus) Malzahn and his offense, how he uses the tight ends and what they do out there,” Jacobson told 247Sports.com. “It was a really great visit. Got to see that in practice obviously. Tight ends had a great day, a ton of receptions. Got to learn a ton.”
Jacobson stated that current Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has already offered him and that the two “have a good relationship.”
“I’ve talked with him quite a bit,” he said. “I think just continuing to grow our relationship. I really like his energy and everything he is about.”
Malzahn is a former head coach at Auburn, UCF and Arkansas State who has always led high-octane offenses. Norvell took over at Florida State in 2020 after a run at Memphis as head coach.
Last fall, Jacobson caught 20 passes for 198 yards with five touchdowns. He has formed a strong connection with fellow senior-to-be quarterback Beckett Bakker, as both will look to lead the Warriors this coming season.
Jacobson also shined for Waukee on the hardwood over the winter, averagng 18 points and almost nine rebounds per game, helping them make the state tournament.
Jacobson has visits to Auburn, back to Florida State and Notre Dame scheduled for June. He was also recently at Wisconsin on a visit and made a stop by Notre Dame earlier this month.