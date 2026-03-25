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Jaidyn Coon Makes Decision On His College Basketball Future

Storm Lake senior opens back up his recruitment after retirement of Creighton head coach Greg McDermott.
Dana Becker|
Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state has opened his college basketball recruitment back up.

Jaidyn Coon, a senior at Storm Lake High School, announced on social media Tuesday that he will be taking another look at both the school he previously committed to and others who have shown interest.

The decision by Coon came after Creighton head coach and former Iowa high school basketball player Greg McDermott announced he was stepping down following this season.

“After recent changes at Creighton, I will be reopening my recruitment,” Coon posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m grateful for Coach McDermott and the entire Creighton staff. I’ll continue to evaluate my options moving forward, with Creighton still very much in consideration.”

Jaidyn Coon Holds Several Offers To Such Schools As Nebraska, Iowa

Coon led the Tornadoes to a second consecutive appearance in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament this past winter, reaching the Class 3A semifinals. Storm Lake also qualified a season ago, falling in the quarterfinals that year.

The 6-foot-6 Coon is regarded as the No. 3 prospect in Iowa high school boys basketball by 247Sports, coming in as the No. 49 small forward. He is the No. 116 player in the country for the Class of 2026 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Along with the offer from Creighton, Coon held offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU and Drake when he made his commitment official.

Storm Lake Senior Tabbed Mr. Basketball In Iowa, Broke School Scoring Records

Coon was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Iowa by the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association over Nebraska commit Colin Rice, a senior at Waukee Northwest. He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and nearly two steals per game, shooting over 53 percent from the floor.

During this past season, Coon became Storm Lake’s career scoring leader, finishing with 1,692 career points.

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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