Jaidyn Coon Makes Decision On His College Basketball Future

One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state has opened his college basketball recruitment back up.

Jaidyn Coon, a senior at Storm Lake High School , announced on social media Tuesday that he will be taking another look at both the school he previously committed to and others who have shown interest.

The decision by Coon came after Creighton head coach and former Iowa high school basketball player Greg McDermott announced he was stepping down following this season.

“After recent changes at Creighton, I will be reopening my recruitment,” Coon posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m grateful for Coach McDermott and the entire Creighton staff. I’ll continue to evaluate my options moving forward, with Creighton still very much in consideration.”

After recent changes at Creighton, I will be reopening my recruitment. I’m grateful for Coach McDermott and the entire Creighton staff. I’ll continue to evaluate my options moving forward, with Creighton still very much in consideration. — Jaidyn Coon (@CoonJaidyn32) March 24, 2026

Jaidyn Coon Holds Several Offers To Such Schools As Nebraska, Iowa

Coon led the Tornadoes to a second consecutive appearance in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament this past winter, reaching the Class 3A semifinals. Storm Lake also qualified a season ago, falling in the quarterfinals that year.

The 6-foot-6 Coon is regarded as the No. 3 prospect in Iowa high school boys basketball by 247Sports, coming in as the No. 49 small forward. He is the No. 116 player in the country for the Class of 2026 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Along with the offer from Creighton, Coon held offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU and Drake when he made his commitment official.

Storm Lake Senior Tabbed Mr. Basketball In Iowa, Broke School Scoring Records

Coon was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Iowa by the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association over Nebraska commit Colin Rice, a senior at Waukee Northwest. He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and nearly two steals per game, shooting over 53 percent from the floor.

During this past season, Coon became Storm Lake’s career scoring leader, finishing with 1,692 career points.