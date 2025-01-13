Storm Lake’s Jaidyn Coon continuing to impress in his junior season
Checking in at 6-foot-7 and with the ballhandling skills of a guard, Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon pops off the page watching him play basketball.
So it is no surprise that Coon is one of the top prospects within the state for the 2026 season.
Through eight games this year, Coon is averaging just under 20 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tornadoes, who are 7-1 on the year. He is shooting 52 percent from the field with 19 assists, 15 blocks and 11 steals.
After suffering a tough 57-53 loss to Carroll earlier this month, Storm Lake bounced back with a 20-point victory over Le Mars. Coon had his typical stat-stuffing night, scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Coon burst on the scene as a sophomore, averaging almost 20 points with 8.6 rebounds a night, shooting 54 percent from the field.
With senior Charlie Dvergsten, classmate Cameron Boyd and sophomores Timothy Yanga and David William, Storm Lake has a strong nucleus to pair around Coon as they make a push towards the postseason and Wells Fargo Arena for the Class 3A state tournament.