High School

Storm Lake’s Jaidyn Coon continuing to impress in his junior season

Jaidyn Coon of Storm Lake is one of the top 2026 prospects in Iowa

Dana Becker

Storm Lake's Jaidyn Coon is one of the top prospects in Iowa for the class of 2026.
Storm Lake's Jaidyn Coon is one of the top prospects in Iowa for the class of 2026. / Chris Cole/Facebook

Checking in at 6-foot-7 and with the ballhandling skills of a guard, Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon pops off the page watching him play basketball.

So it is no surprise that Coon is one of the top prospects within the state for the 2026 season.

Through eight games this year, Coon is averaging just under 20 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tornadoes, who are 7-1 on the year. He is shooting 52 percent from the field with 19 assists, 15 blocks and 11 steals. 

After suffering a tough 57-53 loss to Carroll earlier this month, Storm Lake bounced back with a 20-point victory over Le Mars. Coon had his typical stat-stuffing night, scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. 

Coon burst on the scene as a sophomore, averaging almost 20 points with 8.6 rebounds a night, shooting 54 percent from the field. 

With senior Charlie Dvergsten, classmate Cameron Boyd and sophomores Timothy Yanga and David William, Storm Lake has a strong nucleus to pair around Coon as they make a push towards the postseason and Wells Fargo Arena for the Class 3A state tournament.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa