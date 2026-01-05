Jamison Patton Continues Iowa State To Penn State Transfer Portal Overhaul
Another former Iowa high school football standout has agreed to follow Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State through the transfer portal.
Jamison Patton, who played at both Des Moines Roosevelt High School and Ankeny High School, is the latest former Cyclone to commit to Penn State to continue playing football for Campbell, who left the job in Ames for Happy Valley late in 2025.
Alex Manske, Will Tompkins, Kaleb Bacon and Cooper Ebel are just a handful of the others who have done the same.
Jamison Patton Was Top Athlete In High School Recruiting Class
Patton, who has one season of eligibility remaining, is a 6-foot-2 defensive back. He was ranked as one of the Top 50 athletes in his high school graduating class by several recruiting outlets, becoming a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and others.
During his senior season of high school football, Patton transferred to Ankeny to play alongside fellow former Iowa State quarterback JJ Kohl. He caught six touchdowns and had over 800 yards receiving, adding 37 tackles with two interceptions on defense.
While at Des Moines Roosevelt, Patton played a number of positions including quarterback, throwing for nearly 1,300 yards and rushing for over 500 more with 21 combined touchdowns.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Was Key Defensive Player Past Three Seasons At Iowa State
Along with Iowa State, he held offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska and others before ultimately deciding to play for Campbell and become a Cyclone.
Patton played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman at Iowa State, recording 16 tackles with an interception. He played in 14 games the following season, recording 15 tackles and another interceptions, including two stops in the win over Miami (Florida) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
This past fall as a junior, Patton recorded a career-high 48 tackles and picked off a career-best two interceptions before missing time late in the season with an injury.