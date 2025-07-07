Jayden McGregory Makes Surprising College Commitment Decision
Coming into the summer, it appeared Minnesota was the favorite to land the services of Jayden McGregory.
Things changed and Missouri jumped to the forefront in the days leading up to the West Des Moines Valley senior-to-be making his decision.
But on Monday night, McGregory, one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country, ended that be deciding on Louisville.
McGregory, who made the announcement at his high school, posted on social media, “Let’s do it,” with himself in an all-back Cardinals uniform.
Last fall, McGregory helped the Tigers reach the Class 5A state championship game, falling to Southeast Polk. He announced last week that Minnesota, Missouri and Louisville were the three finalist to acquire his services.
As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder recorded 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 65 yards on just four carries. He had 13.5 tackles with three interceptions on defense, handling return duties for Valley.
McGregory also helped the Tigers secure a third consecutive 4A state basketball championship this past winter.