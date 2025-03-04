Johnston, rest of higher seeds advance in 5A girls state tournament
The first games of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament tipped off on Monday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 5A was up first, with the higher seed capturing victories in all four quarterfinals.
Defending state champion Johnston captured its 50th consecutive win, trumping Iowa City Liberty, 73-45. The Dragons (24-0) have held the No. 1 spot in the poll throughout after their successful run last winter.
Joining Johnston in the semifinals on Thursday will be Dowling, Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest.
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Johnston 73, Iowa City Liberty 45
Amani Jenkins scored 16, Ari Phillips added 15 and the Dragons had no trouble eliminating state newcomer Iowa City Liberty, 73-45.
Jenkins, a senior who has signed with Virginia Tech, was 7 of 10 shooting from the field. Along with Jenkins and Phillips, Jaliyah Kinnetz scored 13 and Jenica Lewis had eight with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Phillips, a sophomore, added seven rebounds with five assists and two steals.
For the Lightning, Madeline Casey had a team-high 13 while University of South Dakota signee Natalie Ramsey had 11 and eight rebounds.
Ankeny Centennial 51, Pleasant Valley 47
The 4-5 matchup was as close as you would have expected, as the Jaguars used a big first quarter to knock off the Spartans, 51-47.
Ankeny Centennial raced out to a 20-5 lead, as Ava Miller scored 20 points while sinking six 3-pointers. Jaeden Pratt, who has signed with Illinois State, had a double-double, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Mya Crawford, a future Drake Bulldog, added 10 points.
Crawford’s future Bulldog teammate, Quinn Vice, scored 20 points to lead the Spartans. Reagan Pagniano added 11 with five steals.
Dowling 64, Davenport Central 38
Four players scored in double figures as the Maroons returned to the semifinals with a 64-38 victory over Davenport Central.
Ava Zediker and Layla Trytten each scored 18, Ellie Muller had 15 with 20 rebounds, and Katie Muller scored 11. Zediker a Creighton signee, also had nine rebounds and four assists.
For North, future Iowa Hawkeye Journey Houston had 11 points and 10 rebounds, LSU recruit Divine Bourrage had six with six rebounds and two assists, and Alaina Dreckmeier scored 11.
Waukee Northwest 63, Cedar Rapids Prairie 56
The youthful Wolves used a big second half to top the Hawks, 63-56.
Starting four sophomores and without a senior on the roster, Waukee Northwest saw Vana Bilic score 24 while Sadie McCann added 16 and Romey Croatt had 10 with five rebounds and three assists.
KeaOnna Worley paced Prairie with 23 points including five rebounds and three assists.