Keokuk High School makes change atop boys basketball program

Zach Summers resigns has head coach of Keokuk boys basketball team

Dana Becker

Zach Summers, seen here with one of his Keokuk High School teams, has resigned from his position. He will remain at the school as activities director.
Zach Summers, seen here with one of his Keokuk High School teams, has resigned from his position. He will remain at the school as activities director.

Zach Summers has stepped down as head boys basketball coach at Keokuk High School following a lengthy run in both that position and as activities director.

Summers will remain as activities director for the school moving forward.

The move was made after the Keokuk Community School District Board of Directors began a process of not having school administrators as coaches.

Summers has been on the sidelines since 2017, helping build a program that has posted back-to-back 17-win seasons after winning just 11 games total the two years prior.

Keokuk has won double figures 15 times since 2008-09, including a pair of 19-win campaigns.

The Chiefs will have one of the top players in the state back next year in center Jaxon Clark, who has received interest from numerous Div. I programs including Purdue, Illinois and Iowa. Clark, a 6-foot-10, 255-pounder, scored 568 points with 361 rebounds, 53 blocks, 46 assists, 23 steals and 17 made 3-pointers last year.

Clark is the lone returning starter set to return with Bode Beagles, Chayce Smith, Mason Claus and Lincoln Wray joining him with experience at the varsity level.

Summers won almost 200 games in his coaching career, including 85 with Keokuk, who reached the substate final each of the past two seasons.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

