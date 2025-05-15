Keokuk High School makes change atop boys basketball program
Zach Summers has stepped down as head boys basketball coach at Keokuk High School following a lengthy run in both that position and as activities director.
Summers will remain as activities director for the school moving forward.
The move was made after the Keokuk Community School District Board of Directors began a process of not having school administrators as coaches.
Summers has been on the sidelines since 2017, helping build a program that has posted back-to-back 17-win seasons after winning just 11 games total the two years prior.
Keokuk has won double figures 15 times since 2008-09, including a pair of 19-win campaigns.
The Chiefs will have one of the top players in the state back next year in center Jaxon Clark, who has received interest from numerous Div. I programs including Purdue, Illinois and Iowa. Clark, a 6-foot-10, 255-pounder, scored 568 points with 361 rebounds, 53 blocks, 46 assists, 23 steals and 17 made 3-pointers last year.
Clark is the lone returning starter set to return with Bode Beagles, Chayce Smith, Mason Claus and Lincoln Wray joining him with experience at the varsity level.
Summers won almost 200 games in his coaching career, including 85 with Keokuk, who reached the substate final each of the past two seasons.